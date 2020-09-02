Heat win again, lead series 2-0 against Bucks

Butler got fouled by Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo with about a tenth of a second left on a jump shot from the left corner.

Butler rattled in the first, which was the only one that mattered, then made the second for the final margin.

Jimmy Butler made two free throws with no time remaining and the Miami Heat wasted a 6-point lead in the final seconds yet found a way to beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 116-114, on Wednesday night for a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Referees sent Butler to the line, with no one else on the lane, as some Heat teammates knelt at midcourt.

Advertisement

“In the judgment of the officials, the foul occurred, I guess, at some point when he landed,’' Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said. “In the judgment of the officials, there was enough to warrant a foul.’'

And just like that, the Heat became the first No. 5 seed in NBA history to take a 2-0 series lead over a No. 1 seed.

“I knew I was going to make one,’' Butler said. “That’s all that we needed.’'

Goran Dragic scored 23 points, Tyler Herro added 17 off the bench and Jae Crowder had 16 for Miami.

Bam Adebayo scored 15 points, Butler and Duncan Robinson each had 13 and Kelly Olynyk added 11 for Miami — which is 6-0 in this postseason.

Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 14 rebounds for the Bucks, who were down by 6 with 27 seconds left and tied it. Khris Middleton scored 23 points for Milwaukee, the last three of those coming when Dragic was called for fouling him with 4.3 seconds left.

Late in the third, the Bucks’ Kyle Korver closed out too aggressively on a 3-point try by Andre Iguodala, who landed on his foot and turned his right ankle. A Flagrant-1 was called, Iguodala limped to the line to make two of three free throws, then limped away for evaluation.

Advertisement

. . .

Marcus Morris of the Los Angeles Clippers was fined $35,000 by the NBA for his flagrant foul on Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, who was penalized $15,000 for throwing the ball at a referee. Both fines stemmed from actions in Game 6 of a first-round playoff series, which the Clippers won to eliminate the Mavericks. Morris swung his arm down hard and hit a driving Doncic in the neck area early in the second quarter. The forward was given a flagrant foul 2, an automatic ejection. The NBA said the amount of the fine for Morris was based in part on the fact he has been disciplined several times in the past for physical altercations on the court. Doncic was called for an offensive foul later in the game and threw the ball into official Bill Kennedy’s leg . . . The Orlando Magic announced that their home arena will serve as an early voting site for the upcoming general election, continuing the rapidly growing movement from across the league to open buildings to voters in the coming weeks. The Magic are opening Amway Center on Sept. 22 for a voter registration event, then will be open to all voters from Orange County daily from Oct. 19 through Nov. 1 to take early ballots. The general election is Nov. 3 . . . Nikola Jokic made the tiebreaking basket with 27 seconds left and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the second round of the playoffs, beating the Utah Jazz, 80-78, on Tuesday night when Mike Conley’s 3-pointer spun out at the buzzer. Nuggets come back from a 1-3 deficit to win the series in seven games.