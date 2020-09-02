Julian Alaphilippe stripped of Tour de France lead, yellow jersey

Tour de France leader Julian Alaphilippe was stripped of the coveted yellow jersey on Wednesday after being handed a time penalty for illegally receiving provisions near the end of Stage 5, which had been largely uneventful until then. British rider Adam Yates was moved up to first place in the revised general standings after Alaphilippe was docked 20 seconds. “I don’t think any rider would want to take the jersey like this,” Yates said. “I just found out. Nobody wants to take a jersey like this.” Yates now tops the standings with a three-second lead over Primoz Roglic . Tadej Pogacar , another Slovenian rider, was third, four seconds further back. Alaphilippe dropped to 16th overall, 16 seconds behind the new leader. Only minutes after versatile Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the stage in a sprint finish, TV footage showed Alaphilippe grabbing a bottle from a staff member of his Deceuninck-Quick Step squad about 11 miles from the finish in Privas, France. Under racing rules, riders are not allowed to receive provisions — either drinks or food — during the final 12.5 miles of a stage. Deceuninck-Quick Step did not immediately explain why the staff member was posted inside that zone and why he handed out the bottle to the French rider. Cycling’s governing body, the UCI, said in a statement two other riders, Sepp Kuss and Carlos Verona , were also penalized 20 seconds for the same offense.

Four members of Congress sent a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell questioning the league’s formula for making concussion settlement payments to Black former players. Senators Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Representatives Yvette D. Clarke (D-N.Y.) and Maxine Waters, (D-Calif.) signed the letter seeking explanation of a race-based formula for payments, how it was developed and has been used. “If these allegations are true,” the letter said, referring to a lawsuit filed last month against the NFL, “the algorithm used to modify the results of your cognitive evaluations appear to have the effect of denying Black players — a historically disadvantaged and legally protected group — compensation to which they would otherwise be entitled. This would raise serious questions about the NFL’s commitment to racial justice and compliance with the Federal law that mandates equal protection.”

RB Kamara returns to Saints

Saints running back Alvin Kamara returned to practice after declining to take the field in recent days because of his apparent dissatisfaction with progress on a contract extension. “It was good having him back out there,” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “I thought he had a good practice today and he’s a big part of what we do.” Kamara, who is due to become a restricted free agent after this season, reported to training camp on time and said initially that he was not concerned with his contract status and focused more on his health and the upcoming season . . . Washington coach Ron Rivera announced Dwayne Haskins will be the team’s starting quarterback for the Sept. 13 regular-season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. Haskins, 23, got the nod over Kyle Allen, whom Rivera knew well from his time with Carolina, and veteran Alex Smith, who’s less than two years removed from breaking his right leg. “Dwayne’s lived up to everything we talked about in January,” Rivera said. “He deserves the opportunity. He’s going to get the opportunity, and he’s going to get my support.” . . . The Cincinnati Bengals signed running back Joe Mixon to a four-year, $48 million contract extension, keeping Mixon with the team that drafted him out of Oklahoma in the second round in 2017 through the 2024 season . . . Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said safety Derwin James will miss the season after having surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee. James had surgery on Tuesday after he sustained the injury during a scrimmage on Sunday. It is the second time in five seasons James has had a season end due to a knee injury . . . The New York Giants created more competition for the center job, re-signing 29-year-old veteran Jon Halapio, who started 15 games last season before sustaining an Achilles tendon injury in the season finale . . . The Atlanta Falcons added to their depth at quarterback by signing Kyle Lauletta, a former fourth-round pick of the New York Giants. Lauletta, who was among three quarterbacks who worked out for the Falcons this week, could be an option as the third quarterback behind starter Matt Ryan and veteran backup Matt Schaub, though the team has been pleased with the development of Kurt Benkert.

Colleges

Ten UCF football players opt out

The University of Central Florida had 10 football players, including a pair of projected starters, opt out of the 2020 season due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Coach Josh Heupel said cornerback Tay Gowan and defensive lineman Kalia Davis, as well as backup quarterback Darriel Mack Jr., are part of the group. “Each of these kids who chose to opt out have different reasons behind their decisions,” Heupel said. “They’re valid. They’re real. We support those guys and will continue to help them.” UCF, ranked No. 21 in The Associated Press preseason poll, is scheduled to open the season at Georgia Tech on Sept. 19 . . . Jamie Newman, the Wake Forest transfer who was the projected starting quarterback for No. 4 Georgia, is opting out of the season to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft . . . The Virginia Tech football “bubble” confronted its first major hurdle amid the novel coronavirus pandemic when Hokies coach Justin Fuente announced an uptick in positive tests for his players with the arrival of students to campus for in-person learning that began Aug. 24. Fuente did not disclose exact infection numbers or specify which players or position group had been dealing with the virus. The university on Monday reported 157 new positive cases out of 1,012 tests from the previous week throughout the Blacksburg, Va., campus. Virginia Tech’s original season opener was to be Sept. 12 against North Carolina State, but that game was moved to Sept. 26 after the Wolfpack reported 27 new positive cases within its athletic department and suspended all athletic operations . . . Chaz Owens, the son of former Syracuse All-American Billy Owens, has joined the Orange, men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim announced. Owens, a 6-foot-5-inch forward, spent a postgraduate year at Scotland Campus, a prep school in south-central Pennsylvania. Billy Owens was a two-time All-American at Syracuse and Big East Conference player of the year in 1990-91. He finished with 1,840 career points and 910 rebounds in three seasons to rank 12th in scoring and ninth in rebounding in school history. He was selected by the Sacramento Kings as the third overall pick in the 1991 draft and spent 10 seasons in the NBA with six different teams.

Miscellany

Preakness to host no fans

The Stronach Group and the Maryland Jockey Club, owners of the legendary Preakness Stakes, announced that Preakness 145 will proceed Oct. 3 without fans in attendance at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. “While we had hoped to be able to welcome fans as we have for the past 145 years, the health and safety of our guests, horsemen, riders, team members and the community at large is, and will always be, our top priority,” said Belinda Stronach, The Stronach Group chairman and president . . . The Kooyong Classic, a three-day exhibition tennis tournament ahead of next year’s Australian Open Jan. 18-31, has been canceled due to expected COVID-19 restrictions in Melbourne.