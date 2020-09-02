Lack of play-making depth spells doom for Revolution

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution have been hoping their bench strength would pay off during a six-games-in-24-day stretch. But the team’s lack of depth in the play-making position was apparent in a 2-0 loss to New York City FC Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium.
Since the loss of Carles Gil (Achilles’), sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena has made several adjustments, including adding Kekuta Manneh and Tommy McNamara, who made their Revolution debuts. But the Revolution struggled to get untracked offensively.
The Revolution (2-2-5, 11 points), who visit the Chicago Fire Sunday, had a seven-game unbeaten streak in league play snapped and sustained their first home defeat of the season.
They had been able to stifle opposing teams, but NYC FC (4-5-0, 12 points) exposed the Revolution, playing through midfielder Maxi Moralez, and also patiently awaiting counterattacking opportunities. NYC FC scored on a Michael Mancienne own goal (60th minute) and a Heber header (72d), then held off a desperate Revolution rally.
