Lack of play-making depth spells doom for Revolution

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution have been hoping their bench strength would pay off during a six-games-in-24-day stretch. But the team’s lack of depth in the play-making position was apparent in a 2-0 loss to New York City FC Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium.

Since the loss of Carles Gil (Achilles’), sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena has made several adjustments, including adding Kekuta Manneh and Tommy McNamara, who made their Revolution debuts. But the Revolution struggled to get untracked offensively.