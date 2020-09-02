A look at the challenges Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke has faced this season

Certainly, that unrelenting depiction of his team’s competitive standing — or lack thereof — has been unexpected. Of course, the same is true of virtually every aspect of the job Roenicke commenced less than seven months ago.

“Unfortunately, I have to look out there every day, I stare straight across the pitcher and I look out to the left field line, and I see us sitting in last place. And every day that bothers me,” said Roenicke. “I don’t like that at all.”

The view from the Red Sox dugout permits no refuge. The eye-level placement of the American League East standings along the base of the Green Monster reminds Ron Roenicke every day of what this season has been, what is transpiring with the team he oversees.

When Alex Cora’s unexpected departure in January threw the Red Sox into disarray, Roenicke felt certain that he could help. Yes, he wanted another opportunity to manage a big league team — something he’d first done in Milwaukee from 2011-15 — but the allure of the Red Sox vacancy went beyond that.

Even with the trade of Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers, Roenicke viewed the team as having playoff-caliber talent, driven to move on from the embarrassment of missing the postseason in 2019. He also saw a team in need of a reassuring voice of stability at a time when Cora’s departure, the trade of longtime stars, and the ongoing MLB investigation into the team’s sign-sequence stealing practices remained underway.

Roenicke was clear in his interviews with the Sox: He was the person best positioned to lead the team through a tumultuous period. Team officials agreed. He was hired, initially as the interim manager, then in April as the official manager of the Red Sox for the 2020 season.

And so, in what quite possibly will be his only season in that role, the 64-year-old has been in charge of one of the worst Red Sox teams in memory, his team carrying a 12-24 record — worst in the AL — into Wednesday’s game against Atlanta. Somehow, a season compressed to 60 games by the COVID-19 pandemic seems like the longest campaign in franchise history.

Injuries, particularly to Chris Sale and Eduardo Rodriguez, left Roenicke in charge of a pitching staff that is short on experience and stuff. An unfamiliar nightly succession of names — Robinson Leyer became the 12th Red Sox pitcher to start or open a game on Wednesday, one more than the team employed in 2018 — threatens to make history as the worst pitching staff in Red Sox history. The offense has been a disappointment.

Off the field, Roenicke has been in charge of not only the cultural change brought about by massive roster turnover but also the unfamiliar terrain of conversations about systemic racism and social justice. All of this is occurring against a backdrop in which Roenicke’s ability to communicate with players and members of his staff in person is limited by the necessity of COVID-19 protocols.

Nothing has gone as planned. Yet Roenicke remains convinced that amid the chaos, he’s been the right steward.

“I still feel the same way,” said Roenicke. “I’m not saying I’m doing this job perfectly, because I don’t feel that way. But I think with all that’s happened … I think it’s very important this year to have people in place who have experience and who have gone through some tough times, that are keeping the players focused in the same way.”

Players remain appreciative of how Roenicke has handled his responsibilities, and the concern he’s shown for their well-being as everyone tried to make sense of the disruption and loss of 2020.

“Ron truly cares. He gets it in the sense of, he’s just not a manager. He’s someone you can come to and speak to on a personal level,” said Jackie Bradley Jr. “My hat’s off to him, with everything that’s transpired over this offseason and all of the stuff that went down, Ron has an unbelievably hard job right now and he’s stepped to the plate and he’s done a tremendous job with the hand he has been dealt. I have so much respect for him. This has been a tough year with everything going on and I believe he was the right man to do this job.”

Nonetheless, Roenicke’s job description has changed in ways that are unwanted. With contention impossible, the team’s focus has shifted to development, Roenicke trying to find more opportunities in and around games to have conversations with players that perhaps can help them improve.

“I’m not somebody who likes to lose a lot,” said Roenicke. “It gets to you after a while … I feel like if I’m getting guys better, I’m doing my job right. The wins and losses, sometimes I can’t do anything about that.”

He’s learned to divorce himself from the nightly outcomes. After games, he digests what transpired, connects with coaches and, when he can find them, players.

But once he leaves the park, he’s learned to separate himself from the outcomes — mostly the losses — with a book (his reading list heavy on Westerns and political thrillers) before shutting down.

“I’ve read more this year than I’ve ever read in my life,” said Roenicke. “That keeps me sane.”

So, too, does a sense of purpose. Roenicke recognizes that this season is a singular competitive failure.

Yet from it, he believes, there’s a chance for players to improve and to learn. And if that can happen, then perhaps the disappointment of 2020 will be isolated.

“There’s challenges of getting through this season, still getting after it, working hard,” said Roenicke. “Once they accomplish this, I really believe that things will be easier for them as we go on and all through their careers.”

