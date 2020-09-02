Martin Perez happy to still be with Red Sox

But Pérez — who suffered a minor blister in his final start before the trade deadline — remained, his place in Boston secure for the rest of this year. If he sustains his performance, the Sox may well pick up his option.

Signed to a one-year, $6.25 million deal with a $6.5 million team option for 2021 this past winter, Pérez has been sufficiently consistent (2-4, 4.58 ERA) that it seemed possible that a contender might see him as a potential source of stability in a season plagued by pitching injuries across the league.

With the Red Sox in full sell mode at the trade deadline, there seemed at least a possibility that lefthander Martín Pérez might find himself on the move.

Pérez — who will start on Thursday against the Blue Jays with his blister no longer a concern — suggested that he gave little thought to the trade deadline until the final minutes before 4 p.m. on Monday. But once it passed, he was thrilled to remain with the Sox.

“I’m proud to be here and part of this organization,” said Pérez. “I believe in the Boston Red Sox. It’s a tough year for everybody. We just need to continue to believe. Next year is going to be different.”

Pérez wants to be a leader in helping that process. As the lone veteran starter on the active roster, the 29-year-old has been trying to counsel the younger pitchers on the roster.

“I’ve been at this level for a couple of years and I’ve learned from a lot of guys. Now it’s time for me to let the youngest guys know what they have to do,” said Pérez. “I am doing that.”

Tellier given shot

Attleboro native Nate Tellier stood out this summer in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League, where the UMass Dartmouth senior showing a power, two-pitch mix for the Brockton Rox.

Still, his performance in the Kelly Rodman Memorial Summer Rivalry Classic last Friday — an annual amateur showcase jointly conducted by Red Sox and Yankees scouts for players in the Northeast — proved particularly eye-opening.

Tellier combined a 94-97-mile-per-hour fastball with a wicked breaking ball to strike out all three batters he faced, on 13 pitches. Ray Fagnant, the Red Sox amateur scouting crosschecker in the Northeast, didn’t want to waste any time on a top Division 3 player who had gone undrafted in this year’s truncated five-round draft.

Fagnant met with Tellier on Tuesday. He detailed his view of the 5-foot-11-inch righthander — a two-way player in college who will be a full-time pitcher in the pro ranks — and how he thought the Sox could help his development. When Tellier suggested he was open to signing, Fagnant pulled out a folder with a contract.

“The look on his face was priceless,” said Fagnant. “Good story, but most importantly, at the end of the day, you’ve got big league tools. That’s the most important part. It’s a big arm, he’s a strong kid, and he’s athletic. It will be fun to watch his progress. I think he’ll take off now that he can concentrate on pitching.”

The Red Sox also signed righthander Joey Stock out of St. John’s.

Hart ache

One day after he allowed six runs in two innings, lefthander Kyle Hart (0-1, 15.55 ERA in 11 innings) landed on the injured list with what the team described as a hip impingement. To take his spot on the roster, the Sox called up righthander Andrew Triggs from the Alternate Site in Pawtucket. Triggs, 31, is 9-9 with a 4.68 ERA in 163⅓ career big league innings. The Sox claimed him off waivers from the Giants last month … Nate Eovaldi is making progress in his return from a calf strain, though he will be at least slightly behind his initially scheduled return to the rotation. While manager Ron Roenicke had hoped he could start Saturday, Eovaldi — who threw on flat ground on Wednesday — will be at least one or two days behind that schedule. The Sox expect him to throw a bullpen session on Thursday … J.D. Martinez, who missed two games after getting hit on the left hand by a pitch on Sunday, returned to the lineup on Wednesday.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.