RB Leonard Fournette announces he’s signed with Tampa Bay

Fournette took to social media to post a picture of himself in a Tampa Bay uniform.

Two days after Leonard Fournette was waived by the Jaguars, it appears he’s agreed to a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jacksonville selected Fournette with the No. 4 pick of the 2017 draft, but let him go earlier this week. After he passed through waivers, NFL Media reported he agreed to a one year with a maximum value of $3.5 million, including a $2 million base salary plus incentives.

In three seasons with the Jaguars, the 25-year-old has rushed for 2,631 yards and 17 touchdowns.

