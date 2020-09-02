Red Sox may have made a mistake by not trading Jackie Bradley Jr.

The Sox were indeed open to the idea, sources with other teams said. It just didn’t happen.

There were contending teams seeking a defensive upgrade in center field and they all took note of Bradley’s improvement at the plate the last two weeks. The Sox could have picked up a prospect or two for a player who will be a free agent after the season.

It remains surprising the Red Sox didn’t trade Jackie Bradley Jr. before Monday’s deadline. It also could have been a mistake.

After the deadline passed, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said the Sox were interested in extending their relationship with Bradley.

“We’d love to have him here for a long time. That was the case months ago,” Bloom said.

That was a surprise, too. Especially to Bradley, considering it was the first time he’d heard about it.

“That was just something they communicated with y’all,” Bradley said on Wednesday. “At this point I’ll be a free agent in a couple of weeks, and the cool thing about free agency is you get to weigh out your options.”

Bradley is the best defensive center fielder in Red Sox history, according to Fred Lynn, which is good enough for me.

We all know about Bradley’s great catches. There are so many that it’s hard to rank them. Less noticeable is how he snatches a bunch of singles every year by playing shallow and trusting his ability to go back on the ball.

His presence in center allows the corner outfielders to cheat a step or two to the line, which makes them more effective. Opponents also are wary of taking an extra base on Bradley’s arm. That can change everything for a pitcher trying to escape a jam.

His streakiness at the plate is maddening, but Bradley has 272 extra-base hits since being called up in 2013. The only Red Sox players with more in that time are Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, and David Ortiz.

Bradley also has played in 89 percent of the games the last five seasons. That durability matters.

Character should count, too. Bradley was willing to stand alone when he decided not to play against Toronto last week to join the protests against police brutality of Black citizens.

“I told [teammates] at the beginning, please do not stop playing the game because of the personal decision that I wanted to make,” Bradley said. “I want y’all to play this game. This is something that y’all love and what you want to do. Do not react to something I want to do.”

There were some dissenters, but the Sox didn’t play.

“They showed tremendous support for me and that meant a lot,” Bradley said.

A Gold Glove defender in center field who hits for power and stays on the field has plenty of value. Even if the Red Sox make him an offer before he hits free agency, Bradley would be wise to wait.

“We’ll see. It’s something that you definitely have to set everything out in front of you. Look at the pros, the cons, seeing what’s best for you and your family,” he said.

It’s a tricky call. Like other entertainment businesses, baseball has taken a financial beating this year and there are no guarantees for 2021. That has to be evaluated if the Sox make him an offer.

But ultimately, the only way to truly know is to go on the market.

“I made it this far. I might as well go free agent,” Bradley said.

I’ve long believed Bradley would be a more valuable player for a team with a bigger ballpark. Fenway’s tight dimensions cut down on how many balls he would otherwise catch in the gaps.

That the Sox play so many other games at hitter-friendly parks in Toronto, New York, and Baltimore also hampers his value. Put Bradley in Detroit, Houston, Minnesota, San Diego or Washington and he’d gobble up fly balls like Pac-Man.

At a time when every hitter is trying to get the ball in the air, a center fielder can have a huge impact defensively.

If the Sox truly intend to retain Bradley, then they were right not to trade him. But if he walks there’s no draft-pick compensation unless he rejects a qualifying offer or is signed by another team for at least $50 million. It’s fair to say those scenarios are not in play.

As somebody who enjoys watching Bradley play, here’s hoping he stays. The game has devolved into a numbing parade of strikeouts, walks, and home runs. Great defensive plays are a welcome break in the monotony.

Unfortunately, Bradley probably will be one of those players who won’t be truly appreciated in Boston until he’s gone.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.