HomeFront: ‘Like kryptonite to hardened cynics’

MOVIES: Drawing from the same source, the live-action “Mulan” is even better than the animated classic. “The movie cost $200 million to make and it’s all up there on the screen, which makes Disney’s decision to bypass theaters in the COVID-19 era and go straight to Disney+ seem perverse if wholly understandable,” says Globe film critic Ty Burr, awarding three stars. It’s “more frankly a hybrid of Eastern and Western filmmaking styles, and if it lacks the poetic majesty of the best entries in the genre ... it’s solid enough to please family audiences and more than a few jaded adults.”

Welcome back to HomeFront, and to wearing shoes, eating squash, helping with homework, and complaining about candy corn already being on store shelves (or just complaining about candy corn). Can you feel the summer slipping away? Consider these seven Labor Day weekend activities recommended by Globe correspondent Lauren Daley. Happier on the couch? Keep reading.

“I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” written and directed by Charlie Kaufman, “turns increasingly surreal as it goes, as if David Lynch were whispering advice in the director’s ear,” Burr writes in a three-star review. Superficially the story of a couple’s visit to the boyfriend’s parents, it’s “a puzzle film,” Burr says, “and like Lynch’s ’Mulholland Drive’ it does have a solution even if the getting there stands to leave a majority of viewers baffled, bored, or angry.”

Christopher Nolan and indoor theaters are back with “Tenet,” which the Globe’s Mark Feeney calls “the movie the Hollywood studios and theater chains hope will be big enough, exciting enough, pent-up-demanded enough to get people back in theaters.” He gives the time-bending spy thriller 2½ stars: “The backward stuff in ’Tenet’ sounds bizarre — worse than bizarre, goofy — and for a while it works. But once it doesn’t, it really doesn’t.”

Beverly’s Northshore Recovery High School is the focus of “16 and Recovering,” a four-part series about young people who “experience triumphs and failures but never lose hope,” writes Globe correspondent Peter Keough. Documentarian Steve Liss explores “the lives of students, their families, and the staff of a facility dedicated to rehabilitating and educating young victims of addiction who would otherwise be abandoned by the school system.”

Who better to interview the writer-director of the rom-com “The Broken Hearts Gallery” than Love Letters columnist Meredith Goldstein? (A professional, not personal, observation.) “[A]s women, sometimes some of the images we see are telling us that we have to be a certain way in order to be loved,” says Natalie Krinsky. “And [protagonist] Lucy is asking the world to love her not in spite of her weirdness, but because of it.”

TV: If “a sincere vibe that can be like kryptonite to hardened cynics” isn’t for you, stay away from “Away” — but if, like Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert, you’re a fan of “This Is Us,” fire up that streaming device. Hilary Swank leads the cast and a team of astronauts who cope with the ups and downs of work-life balance on a three-year mission to Mars. Says Gilbert: “The show is as much about the melodramas as it is about the science-fictional space elements.”

Sure, “it’s really pretty good” sounds like a lukewarm-at-best endorsement — but when the subject is a series based on TV ads, it’s more than that. Gilbert was “truly surprised by ’Ted Lasso,’ the new Apple TV+ series based on the fish-out-of-water character from promos for NBC Sports in 2013-14.” He praises the Jason Sudeikis vehicle for “its deep bench of side characters, its heart, and its slick, happy tone that, at moments, organically, turns a bit sad.”

“Ted Lasso” is just one of the dozen-plus offerings Gilbert includes on his list of the summer’s best (and worst) TV. From “I May Destroy You” (“astoundingly good”) and “Lovecraft Country” (”exuberant”) to the multifaceted “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” and the prospect of Maya Rudolph returning to “Saturday Night Live” to play Kamala Harris, he supplies a lot of candidates for your watchlist.

Based solely on the fact that the legendary Ridley Scott directed the first two episodes, “Raised by Wolves” is an early contender for a slot on the best fall TV list. “Two androids are then tasked with raising human children on a mysterious planet,” Gilbert writes. “Surprise! The burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences.”

The latest Ask Matthew question is a good one with two answers. Series imported from the UK and Australia, such as “In My Skin,” “The Capture,” and “Frayed,” are easy to enjoy — but not always so easy to understand. What to do about unfamiliar accents? The obvious answer is to read the captions. But, Gilbert admits, “I resist turning them on because I’d prefer not to be distracted from the visual elements of a show.”

PARENTING: The Globe’s new In the Family Way project tackles your thorniest pandemic-era dilemmas. Through a weekly newsletter and column, we’ll explore questions about health, education, and welfare in uncertain times. Sign up here.

MUSIC: Six months after his last live performances, trumpeter Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah is back with a live album, “Axiom” (and a cameo in “Bill & Ted Face the Music”). “It ended up sounding amazing,” he tells Globe correspondent Bill Beuttler about recording live performances just as the pandemic was setting in. It “created a mix and a balance that literally make it feel like you’re standing in my position on the bandstand.”

Using a different part of your live-music-deprived brain — the reading part — might help you cope. The Globe’s Jeremy Eichler and Zoë Madonna round up recent and forthcoming books by critics, pop culture experts, and one composer (John Luther Adams), from a “sweepingly original” take on Wagner to a “shining, nonlinear meditation.”

Stuck on hearing performances? Follow Mark Feeney on a pilgrimage to used-record stores that detours into documentary film, analog keyboards, and Nick Hornby adaptations (you know the ones). “Lost time is where used and unused-but-outmoded things are most at home,” he muses.

VISUAL ART: “Faced with massive change, is it nitpicky to talk about public art?” asks Globe art critic Murray Whyte. The unstated answer is no — he ranges around the local art community and finds that transformation is already underway, in expected and unexpected ways. “One of the many — many — things made clear by the pandemic is who has a platform to speak and who doesn’t.”

“Aesthetically vivid, but most often conceptually feeble, video games are the cultural paradox of our times,” Whyte writes in the context of “Open World: Video Games and Contemporary Art,” at the Currier Museum of Art. The show, which heavily features imagery from “Grand Theft Auto,” “can be compelling, often to the point of real disturbance. It also has what feel to me like a lot of throw-ins, space fillers.”

Vanity Fair’s September cover is a portrait of Breonna Taylor by Amy Sherald, whose “paintings have always been both peaceful and frank, concerned with Black figures facing the viewer against a quiet monochromatic backdrop,” writes Whyte. “Giving Taylor the same treatment, beyond the grave, is even more powerful than usual — bestowing dignity, beauty, and above all peace to a figure increasingly at the eye of the country’s storm.”

Two shows at Boston Sculptors Gallery are united in their exploration of issues of identity. Textile artist Jodi Colella and Dennis Svoronos, who works in mixed media “delivered through a technological filter,” share the spotlight. “We all want to hide and to be seen,” writes Globe correspondent Cate McQuaid. “How we deal with that tension depends on our history and personality, and on the conditions society throws at us.”

LOVE LETTERS: Season 4 of the “Love Letters” podcast, hosted by the Globe’s Meredith Goldstein, launches Sept. 15. This season’s theme is “At Any Age,” featuring stories about the most important relationship lessons people learned at all stages of life, with first-person accounts by people from 17 to 70.

FOOD & DINING: “On Labor Day, as we enjoy our national cookout, let’s not forget the actual labor behind it,” says Globe food writer Devra First. She checks out the regional meat and poultry supply chain and tracks “a surge of interest in buying local.” (Confidential to the readers complaining that the story didn’t include a recipe: the Cooking From Home newsletter version had four of them! Sign up here.)

Grilling is a good way to shake up your mealtime routine — and putting your teens in charge of making dinner might be even better, for everyone. “You’ll have to start out as a team because new cooks need a guide, and then gradually ease your way out of the kitchen and wait to be called to dinner,” writes former Globe food editor Sheryl Julian, who recommends a half-dozen tasty-sounding recipes that require varying degrees of skill.

BOOKS: Religion and science do battle in Yaa Gyasi’s “Transcendent Kingdom,” the eagerly awaited follow-up to “Homegoing,” “Through deliberate and precise prose, the book becomes an expansive meditation on grief, religion, and family,” writes Globe critic Maaza Mengiste. “But it is also a sensitively rendered examination of mental illness and addiction, and the uneasy space these inhabit in an African immigrant family.”

BUT REALLY: Labor Day weekend usually means the comforting rhythms of the US Open and a lot of football. We get half of that combo this year, on echoing tennis courts in front of weirdly empty stands. “Weird” doesn’t even begin to describe what’s happening at Churchill Downs on Saturday evening: the Kentucky Derby, normally contested on the first Saturday in May. Everything is the same, and everything is different. Wear your mask and wash your hands!