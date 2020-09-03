Local bestsellers for the week ending August 30

1. The Vanishing Half Brit Bennett Riverhead Books

2. Squeeze Me, Carl Hiaasen Knopf

3. Luster Raven Leilani FSG

4. American Dirt Jeanine Cummins Flatiron Books

5. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

6. Mexican Gothic Silvia Moreno-Garcia Del Rey

7. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

8. Such a Fun Age Kiley Reid Putnam

9. 28 Summers Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown

10. Migrations Charlotte McConaghy Flatiron Books





HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

2. How to Be an Antiracist Ibram X. Kendi One World

Advertisement

3. Vesper Flights Helen Macdonald Grove Press

4. His Truth Is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope Jon Meacham Random House

5. Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man Mary L. Trump S&S

6. Untamed Glennon Doyle The Dial Press

7. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

8. Evil Geniuses: The Unmaking of America Kurt Andersen Random House

9. Me and White Supremacy Layla Saad Sourcebooks

10. Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth Brian Stelter Atria

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Nickel Boys Colson Whitehead Anchor

2. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

3. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

4. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

5. The Starless Sea Erin Morgenstern Anchor

6. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

7. This Tender Land William Kent Krueger Atria

8. Chances Are... Richard Russo Vintage

9. Homegoing Yaa Gyasi Vintage

10. Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead Olga Tokarczuk Riverhead

Advertisement

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

2. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

3. The Color of Law Richard Rothstein Liveright

4. The Warmth of Other Suns Isabel Wilkerson Vintage

5. The Fire Next Time James Baldwin Vintage

6. Imitations: Six Essays Zadie Smith Penguin

7. So You Want to Talk About Race Ijeoma Oluo Seal Press

8. Born a Crime Trevor Noah One World

9. The New Jim Crow Michelle Alexander New Press

10. Just Mercy Bryan Stevenson One World

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Aug. 30. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.