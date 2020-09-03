Virtual author readings for Sept. 6 - 12

Advertisement

WEDNESDAY

Kerri Arsenault (“Mill Town: Reckoning With What Remains”) in conversation with Elizabeth Rush (“Rising: Dispatches From the New American Shore”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books ... Sue Miller (“Monogamy”) in conversation with Dani Shapiro at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

THURSDAY

Elizabeth Segran (“The Rocket Years: How Your Twenties Launch the Rest of Your Life”) reads at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books ... Brian Stelter (“Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth”) in conversation with Juliette Kayyem at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Lara Erlich (“Animal Wife”) and Amy Shearn (“Unseen City”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Margot Livesey (“The Boy in the Field”) reads with Tom Mallon at Porter Square Books.

FRIDAY

Cassandra Federman (”This Is a Seahorse”) reads at 11 a.m. at An Unlikely Story ... Juliet B. Schor (“After the Gig: How the Sharing Economy Got Highjacked and How to Get It Back”) in conversation with Veena Dubal at noon at Harvard Book Store ... Vanessa Veselka (“The Great Offshore Grounds”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

SATURDAY

Josh Funk (“Short & Sweet”) reads at 11 a.m. at Belmont Books.

Some events may require online registration. Send announcements to books@globe.com at least two weeks before event date. Events are subject to change.