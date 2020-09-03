Virtual author readings for Sept. 6 - 12

TUESDAY
Jane Yolen (“Plymouth Rocks!: The Stone-Cold Truth”) is in conversation with Heidi Stemple at 6:30 p.m. at Belmont Books ... Corey Rosen Schwartz and Kirsti Call (”Mootilda’s Bad Mood”) read at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story ... Heidi Pitlor (“Impersonation”) reads at 7 p.m. in the Friends of the South End Library Reading Series ... Martha S. Jones (“Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality for All”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Andrea Hairston (“Master of Poisons”) in conversation with Daniel José Older at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
Advertisement
WEDNESDAY
Kerri Arsenault (“Mill Town: Reckoning With What Remains”) in conversation with Elizabeth Rush (“Rising: Dispatches From the New American Shore”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books ... Sue Miller (“Monogamy”) in conversation with Dani Shapiro at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
THURSDAY
Elizabeth Segran (“The Rocket Years: How Your Twenties Launch the Rest of Your Life”) reads at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books ... Brian Stelter (“Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth”) in conversation with Juliette Kayyem at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Lara Erlich (“Animal Wife”) and Amy Shearn (“Unseen City”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Margot Livesey (“The Boy in the Field”) reads with Tom Mallon at Porter Square Books.
FRIDAY
Cassandra Federman (”This Is a Seahorse”) reads at 11 a.m. at An Unlikely Story ... Juliet B. Schor (“After the Gig: How the Sharing Economy Got Highjacked and How to Get It Back”) in conversation with Veena Dubal at noon at Harvard Book Store ... Vanessa Veselka (“The Great Offshore Grounds”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
Advertisement
SATURDAY
Josh Funk (“Short & Sweet”) reads at 11 a.m. at Belmont Books.
Some events may require online registration. Send announcements to books@globe.com at least two weeks before event date. Events are subject to change.