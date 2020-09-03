He messed up on my birthday

Fast forward to my actual birthday. He comes to pick me and two friends up for a nice birthday lunch. When the bill comes, he does not offer to pay for my lunch, which I thought was a bit strange. The whole thing was awkward for my friends, especially because he had just been bragging about the things he paid for on the boys trip the day before. I was very disappointed and let him know. He was very upset with himself, but I feel that this is not the first time. He constantly does immature and thoughtless things. Another example is how excited he is to be with his friends. I find sometimes he doesn’t feel that excitement with me.

Q. I have been dating the same guy for almost three years. I moved in with him in July. He is 30 and I am 27. He is very funny and kind but can be immature and careless. The most recent event that has me questioning our relationship was a few weeks ago, on my birthday. My birthday was a Sunday and he had a boys weekend planned that same weekend, which he neglected to tell me about until two weeks before. I was mad he didn’t communicate that he was going away. He decided that instead of staying the whole weekend he would just stay Saturday and come home Sunday for my birthday. I thought that was kind of him to do.

All I wanted was to feel special in the ways I make him feel special on his birthday. I have taken him to a concert, a Celtics game … and I always get him a nice gift. His gifts are always something for us to do, but it’s always for both me and him. Am I being too sensitive or overthinking? Or is our relationship one-sided?

DISAPPOINTED

A. You’ll notice we have a whole category for letter writers who are disappointed on their birthdays. That’s because many people have trouble understanding their partner’s expectations for holidays. Gift-giving holidays can be very daunting.

This is when we wind up talking about love languages. Say what you want about that book/concept, but I can buy into the idea that love is shown in different ways. I do believe that some people are spectacular at being attentive, while others are better at finding an incredible gift.

As it turns out, one skill your boyfriend doesn’t have is mind reading.

That’s why my advice is to tell him exactly what you want for your birthday. Not just an item to purchase, but how you want to celebrate and what you expect of him. Yes, that takes the spontaneity out of the act, but in order for him to meet your needs, he has to know them. You were great when it came to telling him that you needed him to be home from his trip. Now tell him more.

It’s also a good time for you to ask him about his preferred method of celebration. Maybe he doesn’t need a gift and prefers to do an activity with you.

I can’t speak to what happened at lunch. I’m a little confused about who organized the outing and what the expectations were for who was treating. (You’d think he’d split lunch with the two friends so everyone could give you a birthday treat.)

All I’ll say is that if you’re consistently disappointed by his behavior — beyond celebrations and gifts — you’re better off looking for the person you really want, someone who shares your instincts. But if it’s just a gift thing, it’s worth more discussion.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Are you aware that some women would die for the chance to do things with their man instead of getting a piece of jewelry or spa day while he’s on the road for business travel? ALLUSERNAMESARETAKEN





You’ve been dating him for three years. Unless this immaturity and thoughtlessness is new, it’s not going to change. CUPPAJOESEATTLE





My brother has been HORRENDOUS giving gifts his entire life. Letter writer, either accept your boyfriend as he is or decide if this is a deal-breaker (it should NOT be.). GDCATCH





He will never be a mind reader. FRIARTUCK01

Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters. Send letters to loveletters@globe.com.