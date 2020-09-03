Pingree offering socially distanced outside art exhibit

Billed as one of the largest displays of outside art in New England, this year’s show opens September 5. Eric Olson

Enjoy two fun activities — strolling through a lovely landscape and looking at art — at the 11th annual Flying Horse Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit located on the 100-acre campus of Pingree School in South Hamilton.

Billed as one of the largest displays of outside art in New England, this year’s show, “Art at a (Social) Distance,” opens Sept. 5 with close to 50 pieces representing a wide range of genres, materials, and sizes.