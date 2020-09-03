Pingree offering socially distanced outside art exhibit

Enjoy two fun activities — strolling through a lovely landscape and looking at art — at the 11th annual Flying Horse Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit located on the 100-acre campus of Pingree School in South Hamilton.
Billed as one of the largest displays of outside art in New England, this year’s show, “Art at a (Social) Distance,” opens Sept. 5 with close to 50 pieces representing a wide range of genres, materials, and sizes.
As the show’s theme suggests, all work will be placed at least 10 feet apart. The public is invited to view the exhibit during daylight hours on weekends, and during holidays when school is not in session (Oct. 12, Nov. 25, 26, 27) until Nov. 29.
A free electronic catalog can be accessed online. 978-468-4415, www.pingree.org/news-events/flying-horse-outdoor-sculpture-exhibit.
Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.