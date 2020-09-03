Scampo reopens, Thistle & Leek gastropub debuts in Newton Centre, and Nightshade Noodle Bar in Lynn plans a superette

“It’s more New England seasonal cuisine driven by the best of what we can get, the local meat, fish, produce, all of that, but done in that nice, casual neighborhood setting,” Kate Smith told the Globe earlier this year. Enjoy fried clams, pork schnitzel, and clam dip at a price point under $20.

Openings : Gastropub Thistle & Leek opens in Newton Center, replacing Chilean restaurant Comedor (105 Union St. at Herrick Road). Owner Kate Smith (Formaggio Kitchen) and her husband, Trevor Smith (Alcove), signed the lease before the pandemic, and they’re soldiering ahead, creating a restaurant inspired by their favorite London pubs using local ingredients.

Chef Kevin O’Donnell (known for the South End’s SRV) debuts Giusto at Newport’s Hammetts Hotel (4 Commercial Wharf), with an Italian menu: seafood (Calabrian stuffed quahog, fried calamari); house-made pastas; and gelatos. There’s a 100-seat patio, too. It’s open for lunch and dinner beginning at 11 a.m. It opens on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Reopenings: Scampo reopens at Boston’s Liberty Hotel (215 Charles St. at Fruit Street), serving dinner Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. Enjoy Lydia Shire’s signature lobster pizza, pumpkin agnolotti, and spaghetti with pork cracklins.

Coming soon: The team behind Lynn’s Nightshade Noodle Bar — known for Viet-Cajun sandwiches, noodles, and fried rice — will open Sin City Superette (71 Exchange St. at Broad Street). Get groceries, prepared meals, and coffee on-site or delivered, seven days a week. They aim to open by Halloween.

Coming soon: Cambridge boutique hotel 907 Main (907 Main St. at Columbia Street) opens later this month, and with it comes The Dial restaurant. It has a mid-century modern aesthetic and an eclectic menu: jerk quail, bucatini in spicy tomato sauce, and Brazilian shellfish stew. Also on site: a Toscanini’s ice cream parlor.

Brunches: The North End’s Strega (379 Hanover St. at Fleet Street) has launched brunch service. Visit Saturday or Sunday from 11 a.m. for prosciutto Benedict, French toast, Oreo waffles, and “hangover hash” with Bolognese and potatoes.

Pop-ups: Visit Time Out Market (401 Park Drive at Brookline Avenue) on Sunday, Sept. 6, and Monday, Sept. 7, for a pop-up from Brookline’s Taqueria El Barrio. Feast on nachos, quesadillas, and more. The market’s other vendors will also offer an end-of-summer menu with delicacies like crab burgers, apple cider doughnuts (yes, it’s almost that time), and ’90s-themed cocktails.

