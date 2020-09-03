Ahead of students returning to school, Mass. launches public awareness campaign

“The campaign’s one more additional tool to help raise awareness in our communities on the ways that we can help to do our part to push back against the virus,” Governor Charlie Baker said during a press conference at the State House on Thursday.

The campaign, which includes television and radio ads, social media, billboards, public transit banners, and a website, officially launches next week.

Massachusetts education officials announced Thursday they’ll be launching a public awareness campaign to remind parents, students, and teachers how to keep one other safe as school buildings begin to reopen.

He said the campaign “will give families information about why doctors say most communities in Massachusetts are ready to return to school safely, what schools are doing to promote safety and mitigate risk, and how to stay connected to accurate information on reopening and COVID-19.”

The campaign’s website can be found at mass.gov/BackToSchool, and television and radio ads will air from Sept. 7 through Oct. 10. Public transit ads will run from September through November in Boston, Brockton, Lowell, New Bedford, Springfield, and Worcester, according to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

“Over the summer, the Department worked with many stakeholders and medical experts to carefully develop detailed guidance to reopen schools safely, and superintendents, teachers and staff worked hard to implement those health and safety requirements,” Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley said in a statement. “We now need to rely on families, students and the other members of the public to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 so that our kids can get back to school.”

