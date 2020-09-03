Here’s what R.I. is telling parents who want to send their kids to school

Governor Gina Raimondo turned heads this week when she once again accused Warwick school officials of throwing in the towel on in-person learning and suggested that parents who want to send their children to school would have a “very good case” if they choose to sue the district.

ICYMI : Rhode Island was up to 22,078 confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, after adding 53 new cases. The most recent test-positive rate was 1.3 percent. The state announced one more death, bringing the total to 1,051. There were 78 people in the hospital, eight in intensive care, and four were on ventilators.

Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and today is my 34th birthday, so I think I’ll spend the day sampling chocolate cake from around the state. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Advertisement

Although she stopped short of actively encouraging parents to file lawsuits, Raimondo said the state would help people understand their legal options if they contact her office or the Rhode Island Department of Education.

So how many parents have reached out?

Pete Janhunen, a spokesman for the Department of Education, said Wednesday that the state has received approximately 100 e-mails and calls “from family members concerned that their students won’t have in-person options this fall.”

Janhunen said most of the messages have come from Warwick, but other locations have included Coventry, Cranston, Cumberland, East Greenwich, and Pawtucket.

When it comes to assisting families with their options, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green sends a standard e-mail that explains that they have a right to file a formal complaint with Department of Education. The e-mail also provides the contact info for the Rhode Island Center for Justice and Rhode Island Legal Services, two nonprofits that can assist families.

”Thank you for taking the time to share your concerns regarding how your school district is not providing in-person learning this fall,” the e-mail states. “As we prepare for reopening, we are taking into account all voices and making decisions based on science and data to develop solutions that deliver for students, teachers, and communities.”

Advertisement

It’s unclear whether any families have filed a complaint with the state, but Warwick leaders have made it clear that they don’t intend to reverse course on the decision to open the year with distance learning.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ If tomorrow’s Rhode Map is more incoherent than normal, it’s because I spent my birthday visiting all of the establishments on Ed Fitzpatrick’s list of the best breweries in the state.

⚓ With Tuesday’s primary quickly approaching, here’s my look at the battle between state Senator Sam Bell and Providence Councilwoman Jo-Ann Ryan.

⚓ Congratulations to former ABC 6 reporter Kristen Welker, who will moderate the final debate between President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden for NBC on Oct. 22.

⚓ Elsewhere: WPRI’s Eli Sherman and Tim White have an excellent two-part series on police use-of-force cases in Rhode Island.

⚓ Contest: Don’t forget to select the winners of 41 Rhode Island primaries for a chance to win a Rhode Map tote bag.

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Coronavirus: Felice J. Freyer writes that public health experts are warning that politics could taint vaccine approval.

⚓ Opinion: Columnist Yvonne Abraham writes that the massive turnout in Tuesday’s Massachusetts primary was a thing of beauty.

⚓ Sports: Bill Belichick seems to heart Cam Newton, and Ben Volin offers a few theories on what’s going on there.

Advertisement

⚓ Crime: Nine current or former Boston police officers have been charged in an overtime fraud case.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ BIRTHDAYS: Rhode Map readers, if you want a friend or family member to be recognized on Friday, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

⚓ Governor Raimondo is holding another coronavirus/education press conference at 1 p.m. and her weekly Facebook Live conversation is at 3 p.m.

⚓ Rhode Island House Republicans have called an 11:30 a.m. press conference at State House to discuss what they call “legislative actions” to address education challenges brought on by the pandemic.

⚓ The Providence City Council returns from its August recess tonight, and the docket includes proposals to create a committee to study the pension system and a request to study the viability of an early retirement program for city workers.

⚓ Do you ❤️ Rhode Map? Your subscription is what makes it possible. We’ve got a great offer here.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.