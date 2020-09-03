Labor Day weekend’s weather will be glorious

Since Labor Day is so late this year this is actually our final weekend with the sunset at 7 p.m. or later. The amount of total daylight between sunrise and sunset is under 13 hours, but if we include “civil twilight,” we get to about 14 hours of light.

Many of us are wary of the fact that sooner or later we’re not going to be able to go outside as much, and the decreasing daylight is a sign of what’s to come.

It happens every year, Labor Day weekend arrives and along with it many start lamenting the end of summer. This year is no exception and perhaps with COVID-19 permeating every aspect of our lives there’s a little additional anxiety in play.

By next weekend, though, the sun sets in the 6 p.m. hour as each revolution of the planet brings about three fewer minutes of daylight in this part of the northern hemisphere. The rapidity of the light loss will actually start to decrease in another two and a half weeks.

Not-so-fun fact: If the pace of daylight continued this quickly until December we would actually lose an additional hour and a half more daylight so it’s a good thing it does slow down.

In spite of the fact that there will be less light this weekend we will enjoy some beautiful weather. It will be pretty close to perfect for early September.

Highs will be in the 80s on Friday with lowering humidity. NOAA

Let’s talk about the beach first. High tides this weekend will be in the early afternoon, moving progressively later by just under an hour. Water temperatures are still very warm — close to the peak of the entire season.

If you are off of work on Friday that is the best beach day because temperatures will be in the 80s. Saturday is the least-beachy day with readings staying in the 70s and then it warms up again Sunday and Monday a little bit.

Saturday is a much cooler day with dry air and abundant sunshine. NOAA

That said, if you’re not headed to the beach and just want to enjoy the nice weather, it’s not going to really matter which day you pick. They’ll all be good for getting outside.

The humidity will be swept out to sea later Friday, bringing about very comfortable nights for sleeping through the entire weekend — I’m already planning on keeping the windows open.

The heat of summer isn’t done, though and you won’t want to take out the air conditioners this weekend. Temperatures are going to continue their rise after Labor Day and the middle of next week looks quite warm with high humidity. Some places may be in the mid-to-upper 80s by Thursday with dew points well into the 60s at least and perhaps another 70-degree dew point day ahead.

There might be another push of heat next week, but this isn’t a sure thing. WeatherBell - GFS

Summer really doesn’t come to a close with any definitive date. Meteorological summer ended at the beginning of the week. Some consider Labor Day the unofficial close to summer and astronomically we still have a couple of weeks left before the autumnal equinox.

But instead of focusing on what all this means, just enjoy it; the weather truly is going to be beautiful.