Mail-in ballots reached nearly all, Baker says, but some questions remain

“The supreme court here in Massachusetts made a pretty declarative decision about ballots, that they needed to be in by 8 o’clock on the day of the election to be counted. And that’s been standard operating procedure in Massachusetts for as long as I can remember,” Baker said at a press conference Thursday. “Virtually everybody got a ballot, if they wanted one, through mail-in, by the 25th or so of August.”

Governor Charlie Baker said Thursday that he believed most everyone who wanted a mail-in ballot for the primary election got one in time, and deferred to a Supreme Judicial Court ruling saying ballots had to reach city and town clerks by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

Advertisement

More than 1.5 million people voted in Tuesday’s election, the most in any state primary since 1990, according to the Massachusetts Secretary of State’s office.

An attorney with Lawyers for Civil Rights, a Boston-based advocacy group, said he had requested a mail-in ballot and never received it.

“Even though I submitted a timely VBM [vote by mail] application, I was never mailed a ballot,” said Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights. “In the middle of COVID-19, this is dangerous, particularly for vulnerable populations such as the elderly and people in high risk groups. We can and must do better in November.”

Lawyers for Civil Rights got just under 100 calls on a hotline, about three-quarters of them from voters who had questions or problems with vote by mail procedures.

Espinoza-Madrigal said he had concerns about other people who asked for a ballot and never received it, but also about accessibility of drop boxes for voters to deposit their ballots into. On some days in the week before the primary, Boston had only one such box, located at City Hall.

Advertisement

Officials have not released a tally of otherwise-valid mail-in ballots that arrived by mail since the polls closed, too late to be counted.

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.