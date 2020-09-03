Memorial to shark attack victim to be installed in Wellfleet

Heather Doyle, co-founder of Cape Cod Ocean Community, a local nonprofit that raised money to buy the bench, said a custom bronze plaque on the bench will feature Medici’s name, a sunflower, and a Bible verse.

Arthur Medici was 26 years old when he died from the injuries he suffered after he was a bitten by a shark while boogie-boarding in the water off of Newcomb Hollow Beach in September 2018.

A bench dedicated to a man who died from a shark attack in Wellfleet will soon be installed at the beach where the attack took place.

“He was a big fan of sunflowers,” she said.

The plan is to unveil the bench at a small ceremony on Sept. 13, Doyle said.

The ceremony had previously been postponed in the spring due to concerns about COVID-19. Members of Medici’s family will be invited to attend.

“We don’t want it to be a big spectacle,” she said. “This whole thing has been a nightmare for them. This is the place where they lost a 26-year-old.”

Doyle said $1,763 was raised to buy the bench.

“He’s part of Wellfleet forever,” she said.

“People are starting to forget his name. Now people will remember his name.”









