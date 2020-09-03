The Old Farmer’s Almanac and Farmers’ Almanac predict snowy weather for New England this winter

Farmers’ Almanac managing editor Sandi Duncan said in a press release said the forecast for this region is a lot different than what we got last year.

The Lewiston, Maine-based publication has been published every year since 1818 and is known (along with New Hampshire-based The Old Farmer’s Almanac) for its long range weather predictions.

The Farmers’ Almanac is forecasting “a wintry mix of rainy, icy and/or snowy weather” for New England.

“If you didn’t like last winter’s somewhat-boring weather in the Northeast,” she said, “you may be happy to hear what we are predicting for 2021.”

“The ’winter wild card’ belongs to areas around the Tennessee and lower Ohio River valleys, north, and east up through New England where the Almanac suggests will see a mix of intense weather systems that will keep delivering a wintry mix of rainy, icy and/or snowy weather throughout the season,” the press release states.

Advertisement

The Old Farmer’s Almanac, which was founded in 1792 and is based in New Hampshire, is also predicting a snowy winter for the northeast.

Its weather map of the United States for the 2021 winter season shows the New England region labelled with the slogan “it’s snow time!”

“The 2021 Old Farmer’s Almanac is calling for a warmer-than-normal winter throughout the majority of the U.S., with uncommonly chilly temperatures limited mostly to the western states and Maine,” the press release states. “‘Wet’ will be a wintertime constant, with rains or average to below-average snowfall throughout most of the country. Significant above average snowfall is being predicted for Wisconsin and parts of Michigan and Alaska, as well as for the High Plains and northeastern states.”





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.