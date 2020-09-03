Oliver Ames alumn donates $1 million for scholarships

“This amazing generosity will touch the lives of so many Oliver Ames High School students for years to come and will help make the dream of post-secondary education possible for students who are in financial need and have demonstrated excellence,” Wesley Paul, Oliver Ames’ principal, said in a statement.

The gift has endowed a scholarship fund that will provide annual awards of at least $6,000 to up to five graduating Oliver Ames seniors to use in their future education. Four students received awards last month in the first year of the program, according to school officials. The 1,132-student Oliver Ames on Lothrop Street is Easton’s public high school.

Thankful for the scholarships he received when he graduated from Oliver Ames High School, an anonymous donor has given $1 million to the Easton public schools to help future students get the same support.

“Oliver Ames High School is proud to maintain the legacy of caring educators supporting students and we are grateful to this individual for remembering their hometown, their high school teachers, and their peers at OA,” Paul added.

The donation marks the largest scholarship endowment ever gifted to Oliver Ames, which has about 1,400 scholarship funds overall, according to school officials, who were not able to provide any further information on the anonymous donor.

“Even though I moved from Easton many years ago, I have fond memories of my teachers and classmates, and of the small-town feel that came with growing up there,” the donor said in a statement provided by the school. “At my graduation, I was awarded scholarships totaling about $500, and what I’m doing now is ‘paying it forward’ to a new generation of Oliver Ames graduates.”

Susan Mancuso, Oliver Ames’ guidance director, said the school was “grateful and excited” to receive the donation.

“It was such a wonderful, generous opportunity granted by this donor that will certainly help our students as they move towards their post-secondary plans,” she said.

The Oliver Ames Tiger Scholarship will be awarded annually to one student in each of five categories: active in athletics; active in other extracurricular activities; successful despite challenges such as physical or medical limitations; planning a career in secretarial work; or planning a career in a trade not requiring a four-year degree, such as carpenter or electrician.

No award will be made in categories that do not attract any qualified applicants for that year, the school said.

Financial need will be a major consideration in selecting recipients within the specified categories. The student’s character and academic achievements will also be taken into account and given equal weight in the selection..

The school’s Scholarship Selection Committee will choose each year’s recipients. The four students chosen for this past year were Jared Charron, Tate Hadges, Liam Jennings, and Anna Fakhri.

“Easton is very fortunate to have such a generous donor,” School Committee chair Nancy De Luca said in an e-mail. “The School Committee is truly appreciative of the awards to Oliver Ames’s students” provided through the scholarship.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.