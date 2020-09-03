Possible human remains found in Franklin Park

Possible human remains were found in Franklin Park near Lemuel Shattuck Hospital in Jamaica Plain, Boston police said Thursday.
Police received a call shortly before 9:30 a.m. about skeletal remains found near 1 N. Jewish War Veterans Drive, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston police spokesman.
The Office of the State Medical Examiner took custody of the remains, Boyle said, and police are investigating.
