Possible human remains found in Franklin Park

By Jeremy C. Fox Globe Correspondent,Updated September 3, 2020, 22 minutes ago
Police officials were in the woods at Franklin Park behind the Shattuck Hospital.
Police officials were in the woods at Franklin Park behind the Shattuck Hospital.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Possible human remains were found in Franklin Park near Lemuel Shattuck Hospital in Jamaica Plain, Boston police said Thursday.

Police received a call shortly before 9:30 a.m. about skeletal remains found near 1 N. Jewish War Veterans Drive, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston police spokesman.

The Office of the State Medical Examiner took custody of the remains, Boyle said, and police are investigating.

