Possible human remains found in Franklin Park

Authorities are investigating the discovery of possible human remains found Thursday morning in Franklin Park, according to Boston police.
The possible remains were located around 9:28 a.m. in the area of 1 Jewish War Veterans Dr., according to Boston police Officer Stephen McNulty, a department spokesman.
McNulty said the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had taken possession of the remains.
Jake Wark, a spokesman for the medical examiner’s office, said the office hadn’t yet determined whether or not the remains were human as of late Thursday afternoon.
