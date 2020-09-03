143 coronavirus cases now linked to Aug. 7 wedding in Millinocket, Maine, reports say

A Maine CDC spokesman didn’t immediately return voice and e-mail messages from the Globe on Thursday, but Dr. Nirav D. Shah, the agency’s leader, is scheduled to brief reporters at 2 p.m. on the state’s coronavirus response.

Authorities have now linked 143 COVID-19 cases to an Aug. 7 wedding in Millinocket, Maine, according to published reports.

Shah on Tuesday had told reporters that 134 cases had been linked to the wedding. He said the investigation into the clusters linked to the wedding is ongoing. One woman whose infection was tied to the nuptials but who did not attend the event, 83-year-old Theresa Dentremont, has died.

Advertisement

According to Shah, the cases linked to the wedding include a number of people who have fallen ill at the York County Jail in Alfred, Maine, and the Maplecrest Rehabilitation & Living Center in Madison, Maine.

The Portland Press Herald reported Wednesday that 68 inmates and staff at the jail were infected, making it one of the largest single-facility outbreaks in the state during the health crisis. In addition, the Press Herald reported, 17 people who live in the same households as infected staffers also contracted the virus.

York County Sheriff William King didn’t immediately return a call from the Globe seeking comment Thursday. County Manager Gregory Zinser is scheduled to hold a briefing on the jail outbreak at 11:30 a.m. Thursday via Zoom.

The man who officiated the Aug. 7 wedding, Pastor Todd Bell of Cavalry Baptist Church in Sanford, Maine, gave a defiant sermon Aug. 30, just one day after the Maine CDC announced it was investigating a coronavirus cluster among those affiliated with the church.

“I’ll tell you what the world wants all the churches to do,” Bell said during one of two Sunday services, which the church posted on YouTube. “They want us to shut down, go home, and let people get used to that just long enough until we can finally stop the advancing of the Gospel.”

Advertisement

No one answered the phone at a number listed for Bell’s church Thursday, and its website wasn’t publicly accessible.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.