On Rhode Island’s first day of school, ‘everything is going to be different,’ governor says

All of Rhode Island’s public schools, except for Providence and Central Falls, are cleared for full in-person learning when school starts on Sept. 14. The schools have four weeks to gradually ease into the new systems.

“Get ready for everything to be different, get ready for there to be glitches, get ready for this to be inconvenient,” Raimondo said bluntly during Thursday’s news conference. “This is to prevent overcrowding.”

PROVIDENCE — With the first day of school arriving in less than two weeks, Governor Gina M. Raimondo spelled out just how unusual the coronavirus fall semester will be.

School buses will have a reduced capacity, with bus stops marked for social distancing, and students will have to wear their masks and sit in assigned seats. All students will get a health screening before they get on the bus and health checks when they arrive at school, and those taking private transportation will find different drop-off and pick-up systems.

Students will have assigned seats in their classrooms, which will have to allow more ventilation by opening windows and using fans, at least until new ventilation systems are in place for winter.

At some schools, students will eat lunches at their desks, and others will have students eating lunch outside under tents. Recess will be different. Students will be routed through the halls and use different entrances and exits to prevent crowds.

Dr. James McDonald, the chief medical director for the state Department of Health, gently told parents to help their “little guys” prepare for the strange school days ahead.

They will want to hug their friends, but they can’t. They will want to share things, but they can’t. Encourage them to wear their masks and carry around their own hand sanitizer, and remember to wash their hands after touching things that others have used.

Older children can be models for the younger ones, McDonald said, and adults can help the children with their worries about school – by asking them about their day, how they feel, and what things are like.

“Teach your kids how to live differently in the pandemic,” McDonald said.

Raimondo and McDonald said they were optimistic, even more so after seeing the latest test numbers. There were 8,422 tests conducted on Wednesday, with a percent positive rate of 0.7 percent, which the governor called “a good news story.”

The state reported 56 new positive cases, bringing Rhode Island’s total to 22,143. There were four more deaths, raising the toll to 1,055. There are 68 people hospitalized with COVID-19 illnesses, including seven in intensive care, and four on ventilators.

Latest coronavirus data from the Rhode Island Department of Health Rhode Island Department of Health

McDonald said the coronavirus data was “astonishingly” good.

“I’m going to say something I haven’t said in the last 187 days,” McDonald said. “I am optimistic. And I know that sounds simple. But my friends, I have lived with this pandemic every day for the last 187 days like you have no idea. I am optimistic about what I am seeing right now.”

He acknowledged he was nervous when coronavirus case numbers rose a few weeks ago. “I was like ’Oh my gosh, we are doing all this testing, it’s going to be a hot mess on our hands,’ ” he said.

But he said that while there is no cure for COVID-19, the state is making a difference through case finding, case investigation, and contact tracing. “This is really critical,” he said. “We are persevering.”

For six months now, the pandemic has been forcing people to adapt. The new school year was presenting the same challenges.

“Yes, it’s going to be hard,” Raimondo said, “but we’re going to figure it out.”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com