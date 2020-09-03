Somerville announces wastewater testing program to monitor for COVID-19

Somerville is starting a community wastewater testing program to help detect the spread of COVID-19, city officials said Thursday.
The program is expected to begin this week and will focus on the Tufts University neighborhood, areas with high density or high concentrations of vulnerable residents or high density, and public schools once on-site classes begin.
The program is expected to help the city find COVID-19 hotspots one to two weeks faster than individual testing, city officials said.
“Adding wastewater testing to our COVID-19 interventions is like adding a smoke alarm to your house. It provides a warning before the problem gets out of control,” said Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone.
Testing is being done in partnership with Northeastern University Assistant Professor Ameet Pinto of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Stantec, the city’s on-call engineering firm for sewer work and design, city officials said.
