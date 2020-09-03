State Trooper dies two years after being struck by vehicle on Route 3 in Billerica

Devlin underwent many surgeries after the crash, Procopio said. On Thursday, “after a courageous battle, he succumbed to those injuries,” he said.

Thomas W. Devlin, 58, was conducting a motor vehicle stop when he was hit by a car on July 26, 2018, State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in an e-mail. Devlin sustained serious injuries and was taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.

A State Police Trooper who was hit by a car on Route 3 in Billerica two years ago died Thursday as a result of his injuries, a department official said.

The driver of the vehicle that injured Devlin was charged with negligent operation, a marked lanes violation, and failing to move over for an emergency vehicle, Procopio said.

Devlin graduated from the State Police Academy in 1985 and spent most of his career in the Concord barracks, Procopio said.

State Police Colonel Christopher S. Mason said in a statement that Devlin “upheld the highest ideals of the Massachusetts State Police: integrity, dedication to duty, and service to others” and was “utterly devoted to his family.”

“Trooper Devlin was known in the department for his hard work, his rock-solid character, and his commitment to being a reliable friend, co-worker, and public servant,” Mason said. “It was in service to the public, in the act of keeping our roads safe, that he gave his last, and the ultimate, sacrifice.”

Devlin is survived by his wife Nancy, his sons Matthew and Paul, and his daughters Rachel and Hannah, Procopio said. Funeral arrangements have not been finalized.





