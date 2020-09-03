Trooper injured during traffic stop in Canton; driver takes off and crashes

A State Police trooper suffered a minor hand injury early Thursday when he was dragged a short distance by a driver stopped for traffic violations on Interstate 95 in Canton.
The incident began around 12:23 a.m. when a newly graduated trooper and his training officer pulled over a 2015 white Jeep SUV near Exit 11 in Canton, David Procopio, State Police spokesman, wrote in an e-mail.
Troopers noticed suspected marijuana inside the Jeep and asked the driver to step out, which he refused to do. The trooper grabbed the door handle of the vehicle as he prepared to open the door, Procopio wrote.
“The Trooper’s hand was stuck in the vehicle when it drove off and he was momentarily dragged a short distance, suffering a hand injury,” Procopio wrote.
Troopers pursued the driver who crashed on Coney Street in Walpole, jumped out of the Jeep, and ran off, triggering an intense search of the area by law enforcement.
However, “the suspect was not captured but a follow-up investigation into his whereabouts will be conducted,’' wrote Procopio. He said troopers have identified the driver.
The injured trooper was treated at the scene by EMS and declined to go to the hospital.
