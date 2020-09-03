Wayward cows corralled in Groton

On Aug. 18, Groton police shared a video of some cows on the loose in town. The footage was posted to the police department’s Facebook page along with the caption, “You know you work in Groton when ...” On Twitter, police added some related hashtags, including #FarmLife #ruralpolicing #GrotonMA #cows #runawaycows #Livestock #farming . “Cows all made it home safely,” police wrote.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

ROOF BANDIT

At 7:15 a.m. Aug. 15, Hingham police responded to the BP gas station on Whiting Street for a break-in that occurred overnight. The owner of the business told police that when he arrived, he found the phone lines were not working and two holes had been cut into the roof. Officers determined the phone lines had been cut on the outside of the building to disable the alarm system and the intruders used the two holes to climb into the office. The inside had been rummaged through and a small amount of money was missing, police said. Anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective Heather Hermida at 781-741-1443.









MASK MAYHEM CONTINUES

At 3:38 p.m. May 15, Marblehead police got a call from a woman on Rainbow Road who reported that she had seen teenagers on bicycles who were not wearing masks and “she wondered if Charlie Baker changed the rules.” She said she wasn’t sure if some of the teens were siblings, but knew at least two of them were not. She said none of them were currently in the area but she’d call back if she saw them again.

At 5:10 p.m. May 21, Saugus police received a 911 call from Walmart, where a Revere man was refusing to put on a mask inside the store. He eventually left and was banned from returning for 30 days.

On May 27, a woman called Marblehead police to complain about a group of six teens playing football on the beach without wearing masks. While she was on the phone with police, she said the teens ran off down the beach.

At 2:46 p.m. July 6, Saugus police received a 911 call from someone at Super Petroleum gas station reporting that a customer walked in without a mask. Officers Paul Henehan and Officer Richard Wells responded and reported that a verbal argument had ensued but peace had been restored.

On July 18, police were called to the Work Out World fitness center on Route 1 in Norwood because a member was upset over someone not wearing a mask. The responding officer reported that the matter was eventually resolved.

On Aug. 3, an employee of a pizza shop in Peabody reported that a customer canceled a $70 order because the cook was not wearing a mask. “Employee feels customer should still be responsible for the cost.” An officer spoke with the patron, who informed him that she was elderly, with at-risk relatives at home, and did not feel comfortable bringing in food from the establishment. According to the log entry, the officer “understood that logic.”

At 11:23 p.m. Aug. 15, a man came into the Marblehead police station to report that a woman spit and punched his car after he told her to put on a mask.





















Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com.