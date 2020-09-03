With votes still being counted, Jesse Mermell leaves door open to recount request in Fourth District

She said her campaign had flagged “reports” of still-lingering votes to state elections officials, but repeatedly declined to specify towns or cities or give more detailed information, beyond saying the possibility of votes going uncounted is “deeply concerning.”

Mermell, a former Brookline selectwoman, also raised doubts about the vote count itself, charging that there may be uncounted ballots beyond the hundreds being tallied in three communities on Thursday under a court order.

Trailing in a preliminary vote count, Jesse Mermell on Thursday did not rule out seeking a recount should she fall short to Jake Auchincloss in the Fourth Congressional District’s contentious, and still-continuing, Democratic primary.

“We’re focused on making sure every vote is counted, and discussion of anything beyond that would be incredibly premature,” Mermell said outside Newton City Hall, where she donned a mask with the phrase “Vote” repeated 12 times on it.

“No one wants a recount, particularly in the middle of a pandemic when we all want to be focused on the important task of getting rid of Donald Trump in November,” she said. “But as we know all too well, it matters who’s representing us.”

With more than 148,000 ballots counted as of Wednesday, just one town, Franklin, had yet to report any results, according to an unofficial tally that showed Auchincloss, a moderate Newton city councilor and Marine veteran, with a 1,506-vote lead over Mermell, a progressive Brookline Democrat, with 96 percent of precincts reporting.

A spokeswoman for the secretary of state’s office said preliminary figures it’s reviewed shows it’s even larger, at more than 1,700 votes.

And the numbers were expected to shift Thursday, one way or another.

A judge approved a petition from Secretary of State William F. Galvin to allow officials in three communities — Franklin, Newton, and Wellesley — to continue tallying roughly 1,450 votes that had still yet to be counted following Tuesday’s primary.

Entering Thursday, Franklin had roughly 600 ballots to tally, according to Galvin’s office. Newton, where Mermell had run up a winning margin, had 751, and Wellesley, another town where Mermell prevailed according to preliminary results, had roughly 100.

Wellesley officials started counting those ballots Thursday morning, and those in Newton and Franklin were scheduled to begin by mid-afternoon.

Newton’s city clerk said Wednesday it also had roughly 500 other ballots that had been counted but had yet to be added to its preliminary count. Mermell’s campaign manager, in a letter sent to town and city clerks, indicated there could be more, saying one unnamed community told the campaign Wednesday morning it had nearly 200 ballots still uncounted.

Mermell also cited reports of ballots being rejected. She did not offer more details.

Given the primary’s heavily divided nine-way field, Mermell faces a steep climb to not only close the gap with Auchincloss, but to gain enough votes to potentially force a recount across the district’s 34 cities and towns.

Under state law, a campaign can file a petition by Friday, with at least 500 signatures, for a district-wide recount, but only if the margin between first and second place is within 0.5 percent. (Auchincloss entered Thursday with a 1-point lead.)

If the margin is larger, a campaign can also ask for more narrow recounts at the precinct or city ward levels, needing to file only 10 signatures with each request.

“We are focused on getting every vote counted today,” she said.

During the primary, Auchincloss was often on the defensive against his more progressive rivals, who sought to frame him as ill-suited for the solid-blue district after he was previously enrolled as a Republican and worked for the state GOP and Governor Charlie Baker’s 2014 campaign. (Auchincloss later re-enrolled as a Democrat after winning his Newton city council seat in 2015.)

Mermell was, by far, Auchincloss’s most relentless critic, saying last month that the Newton Democrat was “someone who has been indefensibly out of step with this district time after time,” citing past controversial past comments and social media posts.

She often used Auchincloss as a foil, framing the primary as a two-way race and him as someone who “does not represent our values.”

“No amount of spin or prep time will change the fact that Jake Auchincloss has a deeply troubling record of being on the wrong side of the issues that matter most to the people of the Fourth Congressional District,” Mermell said last month after Auchincloss appeared in a live interview with the Globe’s editorial page editor.

On Thursday, Mermell declined to say if she would support Auchincloss, should he be the nominee, instead repeating that she was focused on ensuring votes were counted.

Auchincloss’s backing of Baker, a pro-choice, socially liberal Republican, did not appear to be a check against him in the more moderate Bristol County communities that anchor the district’s southern end, said state Representative Patricia A. Haddad, a Somerset Democrat and an Auchincloss supporter.

Preliminary results showed Auchincloss winning Fall River and all of its immediate neighbors. When Baker won reelection in 2018 by 33 points, he got 71 percent of the vote in Bristol County, a 42-point margin over his Democratic opponent.

“People don’t go to the extremes” in this region, said Haddad, the Massachusetts House’s third-ranking Democrat.

“I am not going to say I am the most progressive person because I am not. I very much reflect my district, which is progressive at times and conservative at times,” she said. “I just really thought [Auchincloss] was a good fit, for the whole district.”

Mermell carried the district’s wealthy northern suburbs, winning Brookline, Wellesley, Dover, Needham and, according to the initial unofficial results, Newton. She was bolstered by endorsements from some of the state’s high-profile Democratic stars, including US Representative Ayanna Pressley and state Attorney General Maura Healey, and the consolidation of support from one-time candidates, Dave Cavell of Brookline and Christopher Zannetos of Wellesley, who suspended their campaigns in August.

But she struggled to carve out enough support as the district stretched further south. In Attleboro, Fall River, and Taunton — three of the district’s largest communities outside the Boston suburbs — Mermell finished fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively, unofficial results show.

In Taunton, Auchincloss received more than double the votes Mermell did; in Fall River, he got nearly three times as many.

While Cavell and Zannetos technically dropped out, their late exit while voting-by-mail was ongoing still meant they remained on the ballot, where they collectively earned more than 7,000 votes, preliminary results showed.

It’s unclear where their voters would have migrated if given the chance. Cavell, a former Obama speechwriter, was among the field’s more progressive candidates and often aligned with Mermell on issues, while Zannetos was perhaps its most moderate candidate. The tech entrepreneur had even rapped Mermell and other candidates for their support of a single-payer health care system in a television ad, saying they “would eliminate private health insurance.”

Becky Walker Grossman placed third in the unwieldy primary with more than 26,000 votes, and Natalia Linos, a Brookline epidemiologist who entered the race only in May, finished fourth.

Ihssane Leckey, a former Wall street regulator from Brookline, and Alan Khazei, a cofounder of City Year and Brookline resident, followed, with Zannetos, Brookline attorney Ben Sigel, and Cavell rounding out the voting.

Julie Hall of Attleboro beat David Rosa in the district’s Republican primary, according to unofficial results. Whichever Democrat emerges will be heavily favored on Nov. 3 in a district that Hillary Clinton won by 24 points in the 2016 presidential election and Barack Obama by 16 points four years earlier.

Hall, an Air Force veteran and a former Attleboro city councilor, said in a statement Thursday that “whoever wins the Democratic Primary will arrogantly assume this seat is already won.”

“They will ignore the majority of voters who know that the free market is the only place that will help our economy recover from the COVID-19 shutdown, make health care affordable, and our economy greener,” Hall said.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout