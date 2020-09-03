Baker urges people in high-risk communities to avoid large gatherings

“No one can afford to gather in large groups in these communities,” he said at a State House news briefing. “This is critically important.”

Governor Charlie Baker on Thursday urged people in communities considered at high risk for the coronavirus not to attend informal gatherings, saying such social events are contributing to the spread of the virus.

Baker said that the results from contact tracing of people who have contracted the virus indicate that gatherings are “by far the single biggest issue.”

“This is really stuff people need to understand,” he said.

Acknowledging that people are tired of social distancing, he said that what the deadly coronavirus “wants more than anything else” is “familiarization, close contact, hugging singing — joy to some extent. I can’t express how important it is for people to recognize, understand, and appreciate that.”

“The last thing we should do is give it opportunities ... as frustrating and as difficult as that can be,” he said.

“People still need to remember to do things like washing their hands. And, of course, they need to wear a face covering if they’re going to be outside and they don’t have the ability to distance. Everyone in [those communities] really needs go above and beyond to do their part to stop the spread in their own community,” Baker also said.

Chelsea, Everett, Lawrence, Lynn, Revere, Framingham, Westhampton, and Winthrop are currently the state’s highest-risk communities, according to the state Department of Public Health.

Baker said he was announcing “new tools” to ramp up enforcement, education, and public health in the top five hardest-hit communities, Chelsea, Everett Lawrence, Lynn, and Revere, which he said had “experienced persistent, dangerously high transmission rates.”

He said officials want to make sure people know what’s going on in their community, where resources are available, and what they can do themselves to stop the spread of the virus.

The new initiatives include a new website, mass.gov/stopcovid19; advertising on billboards and social media; downloadable materials in multiple languages; multilingual field teams; phone and text communications: and outreach to local community groups.

The governor’s office said that over the last two weeks the statewide average daily coronavirus incidence rate is 4.2 cases per 100,000 people, while the rate is 29.4 in Chelsea, 20.9 in Revere, 12.1 in Lynn, 15.9 in Everett, and 14.9 in Lawrence.

The state’s COVID-19 Enforcement and Intervention Team (CEIT), in partnership with local community officials, is leading the effort. As the data on risk levels for cities and towns changes, the team will adjust its efforts, the governor’s office said.

Revere Mayor Brian M. Arrigo spoke about the challenges his community faces and the measures it is taking.

He said he knew that many of the city’s residents were “tired of hearing from us, they’re tired of restrictions, and of the sacrifices that they continue to make to protect themselves and their loved ones. And I can certainly understand where they’re coming from.”

“It would be easy for us to throw up our hands and give up. But instead we have to dig in, and we have to do more,” he said. “We have to think of new ways to communicate with our residents. We have to think of new ways to bring awareness to the risk levels, and we have to bring new ways to implement new policies, encourage greater compliance with public health guidelines.”

Baker also addressed concerns that the US Food and Drug Administration will bend to political pressure and grant early approval to coronavirus vaccines that haven’t been thoroughly vetted.

Baker said there is a “tried and true process” for approving vaccines and “the last thing we should do at this point in time is change the way these processes work.”

He said clinical trials need “to be able to run completely through their courses” and that approvals should be “done right” so that people can have “comfort and confidence that this thing is going to be safe and effective.”





