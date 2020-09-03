Joe Biden meets Jacob Blake’s family to start Wisconsin trip

Blake is a Black man whose shooting by a white Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer last week led to days of protests and violence.

Biden spoke with Jacob Blake on the phone for 15 minutes during a visit to Wisconsin.

Former Vice President Joe Biden met in person with other Blake family members before leading a community discussion in Kenosha.

Biden says Blake “talked about how nothing was going to defeat him, about how whether he walked again or not, he was not going to give up.”

Blake’s family members have said he is paralyzed from the waist down after being shot seven times. The shooting remains under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Biden says his wife, Jill, asked to say a prayer and Blake’s mother, who was also joining by phone, said a prayer. Biden says Blake’s mother said: “I’m praying for Jacob and I’m praying for the policeman as well. I’m praying that things change.’”

Blake's attorney Ben Crump says the 29-year-old participated in the meeting "from his hospital bed." Crump says Blake shared the pain he is enduring and Biden commiserated.

Biden and his wife, Jill, met with Blake’s father, sisters and brother in person while Blake, his mother and attorneys joined by phone.

Crump says the family was grateful for the meeting and impressed with Biden’s willingness to listen.

President Donald Trump visited Kenosha on Tuesday but did not meet with anyone from Blake’s family.

Crump says Blake’s mother led everyone in prayer for his recovery. He says they talked about changing the disparate treatment of minorities in police interactions and Biden’s plans for change. Crump says Blake’s father talked about the need for systematic changes in policing.

Crump says Biden treated Blake “as a person worthy of consideration and prayer.”

Some 30 protesters marched past Grace Lutheran Church ahead of Biden’s arrival, chanting “Black Lives Matter!” while being trailed by a police vehicle instructing them to move out of the street. A larger group of 100 in front of the church chanted “Dump Trump! Dump Trump! Dump Trump!” as Biden’s motorcade rolled up. A small group of people waving Trump/Pence and “Don’t Tread on Me” flags stood on the corner.

Blake’s uncle, Justin, was also outside the church, criticizing Attorney General William Barr for remarks a day earlier that Blake was shot while committing a felony. Kenosha’s police union has said Blake, a Black man, had a knife when he was shot. Investigators have said a knife was in Blake’s vehicle but haven’t given more details.

“Little Jake had no weapon,” Justin Blake said, accusing Barr of trying to justify the shooting.

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he did not want presidential candidate Biden to visit Kenosha.

Evers also asked President Donald Trump not to come. Both Trump and Bide ignored Evers’ requests and made stops to Kenosha, the latest epicenter of racial unrest in the country.

Evers says he would “prefer that no one be here, be it candidate Trump or candidate Biden.” But the governor says “candidates can make their decisions” and “it is what it is.”

Evers said in a conference call Thursday that he made his position to the Biden campaign clear, but they had already decided to come to Wisconsin. Biden announced the trip on Wednesday and came on Thursday.

Evers sent Trump a letter telling him that his visit would not help Kenosha heal. Evers says he was upset that Trump and others holding a round table discussion inside did not wear masks, despite a statewide mandate to wear them.

Evers did not send Biden a letter but says he told him to “be concerned about what I’m concerned about.” Evers did not specify what that was.



