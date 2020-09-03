Close Fourth District race ought to be seen as a resounding vote for ranked choice

The close race in the Fourth Congressional District has the potential for a recount. But more important, the victor is projected to win with less than 23 percent of the vote. This reminds me of the 2018 Democratic primary in the Third District, where Lori Trahan won with 21.7 percent of the vote.

It is a shame that the nearly 740,000 residents of the Fourth District could have a representative in Washington elected by so few.

The solution to all of this is Question 2 on the November ballot. Ranked-choice voting would mean that, in 2022, newly elected members of Congress must have support from at least 50 percent of a district’s voters.