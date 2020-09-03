The long and short of a bruising Senate primary

I despised the presumption that the Kennedys ruled in the Bay State. I detested the feelings widely espoused in 2010 that any Democrat should be elected to the Senate, because “it’s Ted Kennedy’s seat,” and I voted for Republican Scott Brown.

I’m a 63-year-old registered Democrat who, upon being transplanted to Massachusetts in 1997, celebrated because I told myself, “I can finally vote against a Kennedy.”

So it seems odd that I actually was interested in Joseph P. Kennedy III in his senatorial bid this year against incumbent Edward J. Markey. He seemed like an honest, decent guy, and maybe we do need younger people representing us in the Senate. But I voted for Markey. Where did Kennedy lose me? When he went out with negative TV ads portraying Markey as a do-nothing senator. Really? I don’t think anyone could truly believe that, and Markey is not a senator who can be accused of not doing his job or caring about the people.

Despite my aversion to the Kennedy family name and all the entitlement that presumes, I almost voted for one, until he went nasty. There was no need for it, and it made him look small.

Nancy Gilbert

Salem





Kennedy drew energy, money from the bigger contest ahead

A big reason Ed Markey won is that Joe Kennedy drew energy and money from activists who wanted to focus on electing Joe Biden. Everyone I know who is involved in politics was angry with Kennedy for diverting attention from the bigger race in November, when we had a good senator in office already.

Now that the primary is over, we can concentrate on the all-important presidential contest.

Marjorie Howard

Arlington





Kennedy can still do much to boost the party

Joe Kennedy may think that now that his race has been run, it is time to reflect and regroup. Wrong. His race was important, but there is a race far more important afoot. Kennedy should immediately volunteer his time and considerable talent to the Biden campaign. His presence would be most needed in the battleground states. He may not have won the Senate primary, but he is still a Kennedy, which means a lot to many. This will demonstrate his stern stuff, which will serve him well in future endeavors.

Frank G. Crotty

Naples, Fla.





Markey’s the one, but there’s still an election

Despite Liz Goodwin’s assertion that Ed Markey’s primary win over Joe Kennedy “sent Senator Edward Markey, the 74-year-old incumbent, back to the Capitol,” there is still an election to be held Nov. 3 (”A storied dynasty suffers first loss in state,” Page A1, Sept. 2).

As unlikely as it may currently appear that Markey will lose the general election, winning a primary does not automatically anoint him as the winner.

Remember Scott Brown?

Paul Goldberg

Arlington





Ahem — GOP hopefuls are more than also-rans

Kudos to the Globe for its outstanding, in-depth coverage of the Republican primary here in Massachusetts. Wait, what?

John McLaughlin

Walpole