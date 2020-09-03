Trump on the global stage: Which voters like the show?

That moment sticks in the mind of Pete, a Republican from Rhode Island, who couldn’t bear to vote for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election. He voted for former Ohio governor John Kasich, partly because he predicted that Trump would perform poorly on the world stage. His worst nightmares have come true, he told me. “The US is the laughingstock of the world — and a bully,” he said.

At a NATO meeting in 2017 in Brussels, as a group of world leaders ambled along to a photo-op location, President Trump famously shoved aside Dusko Markovic , the prime minister of Montenegro. His act became the quintessential emblem of how our president views the world: “Me first.”

I frequently hear from international colleagues about their view of America. This summer, I received a phone call from a team at Storyhouse Productions, asking for help with an upcoming documentary for ZDF, one of the largest TV networks in Germany, about the United States and Trump. “Europeans are fascinated by the Trump phenomenon — and a bit flummoxed as to how many supporters he has,” explained Phil Claroni, the executive producer. He went on to explain that the European audience can’t understand why Americans support Trump, and that they think we might be insane. My friends who live abroad tell me they feel sorry for us.

Studies back this up. In January, the Pew Research Center published a survey of 36,000 people worldwide, asking about their views of five world leaders. In addition to Donald Trump, the survey asked about Angela Merkel of Germany, Emmanuel Macron of France, Vladimir Putin of Russia, and Xi Jinping of China; 64 percent of respondents said they have “no confidence” in Trump, the worst rating among the five leaders.

Could this be a pivotal issue for the November election? For the last four years, I have been in conversation with 500 voters across the United States. I have uncovered a range of issues where there is a surprising amount of common ground among Americans. However, Trump’s foreign policy performance and its impact on how we are seen by other nations is not one of those areas of agreement.

“This is where Trump is strongest,” said Diana, a Republican from Iowa. “We finally have the respect of the world, and we aren’t seen as suckers anymore.” Diana believes we have been taken for granted in the past, shouldering way more than what she considers to be our fair share of every global initiative, such as NATO, the Paris climate accords, and the World Health Organization.

Lynn, a Republican from Pennsylvania, told me that the relatively large number of COVID-19 cases in our country should not undermine our global standing. She believes that “the rest of the world knows that we are a modern country, testing way more than anywhere else, and so I believe they all envy our strength and sophistication.” As evidence of Trump’s impact, his supporters also note the decline of ISIS, “talking tough to China,” and the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, which is extremely important to evangelicals.

In the view of these Trump supporters, America has no need for significant global engagement, as long as it is taking care of its own interests. As Mike, a Republican from Massachusetts, said, “I honestly don’t care what the rest of the world thinks of us as long as they treat us fairly and otherwise leave us alone.” For them, the Trump Doctrine is all about toughness and America First — which they regard as a winning strategy. They find little value in cooperation, leadership, or being a model for the rest of the world.

Like Pete, those who support Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden sing a completely different tune on foreign affairs. “I just told a friend today that if I traveled abroad, I would be extra cautious with how I presented myself because I feel like I have to prove that I’m not an idiot,” said Andy, an Independent from Wisconsin. Added Allie, a Democrat from Minnesota, “I’ve heard from friends working overseas that America is seen as a country whose power has declined. If we just look at our terrible COVID numbers, we look incompetent to them.”

The primary sentiment expressed by these voters is embarrassment, a sense that the United States is no longer a respected leader on the global stage. Said Rob, a Democrat from Massachusetts, “Trump’s performance in global affairs will be the most negative legacy of his presidency. We have alienated allies and emboldened Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and North Korea. We’re a joke.”

These voters see America’s best interests as inextricably interconnected with other countries: We breathe the same air; we contract the same virus; we use the same Internet; and our trade is mutually beneficial. In their world, strength is less about the size of our military or the intimidating tactics that get us a better bargain and more about influence: the ability to affect events beyond our border. And the path to having influence is centered on earning trust, ensuring that our treaties are sacrosanct, our word is our bond, and the United States is looking out for more than solely the United States.

Regardless of which side they are on, most voters are uninformed about the details and complexities of international relations. For example, when asked about the recent peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, more than 50 percent of my panel had not heard about it. Most voters don’t know what was in the Iran nuclear deal, but Trump supporters buy the narrative that it was wimpy to stick with a deal that had any disadvantages for the United States.

The November election will not be won or lost on detailed foreign policy positions, but voters could be persuaded to reimagine what real strength looks like. Bullying your friends, being unpredictable, backing out of agreements, and shoving your way to the front of the line may work in New York real estate, but they are not necessarily the paths that make us respected and persuasive leaders of the rest the world. Ignoring our global responsibilities and opportunities and going it alone is an antiquated idea. As journalist Fareed Zakaria said, “Just as the world is opening up, America is closing down.”

The nature of our leadership on the world stage is at stake in November. Donald Trump, the isolationist, and Joe Biden, the internationalist, could not be more different in their approach to global issues. A bigger spotlight on how we see the world — and how the world sees us — just might educate an electorate about why our relationship with other countries affects what happens in their homes. It’s one rational point in an election filled with emotion and accusations, but one that may well be vital to America’s future.

Diane Hessan is an entrepreneur, author, and chair of C Space. She has been in conversation with 500 voters across the political spectrum weekly since December 2016. Follow her on Twitter @DianeHessan. See her methodology at https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/5979231-Diane-Hessan-Methodology.html