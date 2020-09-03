For Bobby Dalbec, hits a matter of timing on striking fastballs

Dalbec thus became the 16th position player ever — and the first in Red Sox history — to strike out at least twice in each of his first three career games. His eight strikeouts in that span matched a record. Before Thursday’s game, Sox manager Ron Roenicke sought out the 25-year-old in hopes of helping him to avoid dwelling on — and in the process, perhaps becoming more vulnerable to — strikeouts.

In his debut, the righthanded-hitting Dalbec drilled an opposite-field homer to right — a display of unusual all-fields strength. But he struck out twice in that contest, four times in the next, and then after a day off, two more times on Wednesday against the Braves.

Bobby Dalbec emerged as one of the top Red Sox prospects based on his considerable power potential, but with concerns about his strikeout rate. In his first three big league games, both traits have been evident.

“You strike out a couple times, you start pressing, you think about it, and it makes it worse,” said Roenicke. “He’s usually really patient, usually doesn’t chase out of the zone too much, and he’s doing that. So we’ve got to get him back in the zone and back to that positive mind-set and knowing if they make a mistake I’m going to hit it hard and then just don’t worry about the results. If you strike out a couple times don’t go up there the next time and think about and worry about striking out.”

To Roenicke, Dalbec seemed late on fastballs to this point, the continuation of a pattern he’d seen in spring training. Dalbec’s vulnerability on breaking balls and off-speed pitches starts from there.

“Any time you’re trying to catch up with a fastball, you’re going to be late on the fastballs and then you’re going to chase the breaking balls in the dirt,” said Roenicke. “That’s what happens to a lot of hitters. It’s just trying to get away from that point. Be on time for the fastball, start your hands on your load in time to get a fastball and then you’ll be OK with the offspeed.”

Grullón catches on

The Red Sox picked up intriguing catcher Deivy Grullón on waivers from the Phillies on Thursday, landing a player with unusual offensive potential at a premium position. As a 23-year-old in 2019, Grullón hit .283/.354/.496 with 21 homers in the Triple-A International League. It was his second straight minor league season with 21 homers.

Now 24, the Sox view Grullón — whom Baseball America recently ranked as the No. 20 prospect in the Phillies organization — as a player with the potential to emerge as a bat-first catcher. Though he has work to do behind the plate, the Sox see enough defensive potential to see a future as at least a backup catcher. If he can make some small adjustments to his offensive approach (he struck out in 29.1 percent of plate appearances in Triple-A last year), he has a chance to be an unusually impactful hitter at a position that usually yields little offense.

Grullón was optioned by the Red Sox to their Alternate Site in Pawtucket.

Terrific memory

Ron Roenicke’s first big league homer came in 1982 against Tom Seaver, the Hall of Fame pitcher who died on Monday. Roenicke, who was 25 at the time, recalled that Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda insisted on having Seaver sign the ball.

“[Seaver] wrote on it, ‘To Ron, why me? Tom Seaver,’” Roenicke recalled . . .

Zack Godley will start for the Red Sox in the first game of Friday’s doubleheader with Chris Mazza getting the start in the night game. The Red Sox are still determining their starters on Saturday and Sunday.

Though eligible to come off the injured list, Nate Eovaldi (calf strain) won’t be a consideration. The righthander threw a bullpen session on Thursday for the first time since he landed on the injured list last Saturday, but continued to feel some discomfort in his injured right calf. He’s unlikely to pitch again until at least late next week.

“The reason we keep pushing him back is because we don’t want him to go out there and pitch when he’s not 100 percent ready,” said Roenicke. “If it sets him back to where he was a couple weeks ago, it could cost him the rest of the season. We don’t want that to happen.” . . . Righthander Colten Brewer (0-3, 5.61 in 25 ⅔ innings) landed on the injured list (retroactive to Tuesday) with what the Sox called a strained right middle finger. In his place, the team recalled righthander Marcus Walden (12 runs with 7 strikeouts and 8 walks in 9 big league innings this year) from Pawtucket . . . Though no longer in Boston, Mitch Moreland was recognized by Major League Baseball as the Red Sox nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, which recognizes extraordinary on- and off-field contributions. The award, presented annually during the World Series, honors Clemente’s remarkable humanitarian and philanthropic legacy.

