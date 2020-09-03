Celtics shocked by OG Anunoby 3-pointer at buzzer

The Raptors forward released the ball as quickly as he could, and it splashed through the net, giving the Raptors a stunning 104-103 win to pull them within 2-1 in this series.

But Celtics coach Brad Stevens has cautioned that these Raptors have championship mettle, and they offered proof of it moments later. With 7-foot-5-inch center Tacko Fall guarding the inbounds, Raptors star Kyle Lowry soared a crosscourt inbounds pass to OG Anunoby, who had somehow been left unmarked and unencumbered in the left corner.

When Kemba Walker sliced and danced and fed Daniel Theis for the go-ahead dunk with 0.5 seconds left, it looked like the Celtics’ charmed postseason would roll on with another tense win.

Walker had 29 points to lead the Celtics and Lowry had 31 to lead the Raptors.

The Celtics led by 10 at halftime, but a Marc Gasol layup with 5:57 left in the game gave the Raptors a 95-91 lead.

The Celtics have been poised in clutch situations throughout these playoffs, though, and this situation was no different. They quickly surged ahead with an 8-0 run.

After Fred VanVleet tied the score at 101 with a layup with 21.1 seconds left, Walker danced and shimmied at the other end, eventually evading a double-team and finding Theis under the hoop for an easy dunk. But that wild play will just go down as a footnote, because an even wilder one followed.t.

Some other observations:

▪ When the Celtics won Game 2 despite Walker going just 6 for 18, it did not appear to be a good omen for Toronto. Walker is too good to scuffle like that consistently, and he carried the momentum from his strong finish Tuesday into the first quarter on Thursday. He had 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the first. When he carves into the lane, he’s just so good at squeezing his small frame through seemingly smaller openings. The Raptors had no answer. Walker ended the first two quarters with 3-point daggers.

▪ Two-for-one situations at the end of quarters are clearly highly valued, because everyone hunts them. And it’s logical: If you take a shot with more than 24 seconds left in the quarter, you should get another shot. But sometimes they lead to forced opportunities late in the clock that just don’t make a ton of sense. That’s what happened to Toronto at the end of the second quarter. Lowry hurried upcourt seeking a two-for-one, and actually did well to get into the lane. But then he flipped up an awkward shot that wasn’t close, and the bigger issue was that he took it with 27 seconds left, making it all but impossible to get a good shot on the next possession. Sure enough, Walker drilled a three, and then Lowry heaved a shot from midcourt.

▪ Jayson Tatum doesn’t get enough credit for his passing, but he has been on a roll in these playoffs. On one play late in the first quarter, he drove along the right side and appeared to have his view to the backcourt completely blocked by the cluster of players in front of him. But he knew Brad Wanamaker was lurking at the far arc anyway, and he somehow zipped a perfect crosscourt pass to him. Wanamaker completed the play with a basket, which makes all passes look better.

▪ Tatum wasn’t the only one flinging it, though. The Celtics’ overall ball movement was excellent in the first half.

▪ Foul trouble was once again an issue for Pascal Siakam. He collected his third on a charge early in the second quarter. It seemed like an obvious call, but Raptors coach Nick Nurse challenged it anyway. Nurse voiced his frustrations with the officiating after Game 2, and had already seemed frustrated up to this point in Game 3. It almost seemed like he used the challenge partly to vent. He lost the challenge, leaving the Raptors without one for the rest of the game.

▪ The Raptors had some success with a matchup zone defense in the third quarter. The Celtics actually got decent shots against it, but there was a sense that it disrupted their rhythm. Brad Stevens inserted Enes Kanter as a bit of a zone buster in the paint, and he had a solid offensive stretch, with a jump-hook and a putback before drawing a pair of fouls on rebounds. He is a liability on the defensive end, though, which is why he had not played in this matchup. And the Raptors attacked him in the pick-and-roll.

▪ Robert Williams checked in Kanter and quickly reminded everyone the things that he can do that Kanter cannot. The second-year big man soared through the lane for a violent one-handed slam as he was fouled. Siakam was whistled for a flagrant foul for pushing Williams while he was in midair.

▪ With five seconds left in the third quarter, Wanamaker drove the baseline and converted a 3-point play when he was fouled by Lowry. But Wanamaker kneed Lowry in the groin when he went up for the basket, and the officials reviewed to see if it was a flagrant foul. They ultimately ruled that it was not, though, likely because Wanamaker was completing his usual shooting motion.

▪ Jaylen Brown had a double-double by halftime. His 10 rebounds were a playoff career high for an entire game.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.