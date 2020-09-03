Finally receiving his due, Dick Allen has his No. 15 retired by Phillies

“I thank the city of Philadelphia. Even though it was rough, I’ve made some friends along the way,” Allen said.

The 78-year-old Allen thanked Phillies managing partner John Middleton , who broke from the team’s longstanding “unwritten” policy of only retiring the number of players who are in the Hall of Fame.

Dick Allen ’s No. 15 was retired by the Philadelphia Phillies in a ceremony Thursday, a long overdue honor for one of the franchise’s greatest players who fought against racism during a tumultuous period with the team in the 1960s.

Mike Schmidt, a Hall of Fame third baseman who helped lure Allen out of retirement to return to Philadelphia for a second stint with the team in 1975, called him “an amazing mentor” who was wrongly labeled a “bad teammate” and “troublemaker.”

“Dick was a sensitive Black man who refused to be treated as a second-class citizen,” Schmidt said in a speech.

Schmidt then unfurled a red banner revealing the No. 15 hanging on a brick wall behind the left-field stands at Citizens Bank Park, before the Phillies hosted Washington.

“He played in front of home fans that were products of that racist era (with) racist teammates and different rules for whites and Blacks. Fans threw stuff at him and thus Dick wore a batting helmet throughout the whole game. They yelled degrading racial slurs. They dumped trash in his front yard at his home. In general, he was tormented and it came from all directions. And Dick rebelled.”

Schmidt pointed out that the seven-time All-Star didn’t have a negative reputation playing for the St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox in a 15-year playing career that featured a .292 average with 351 home runs and 1,119 RBIs.

“My friends, these (negative) labels have kept Dick Allen out of the Hall of Fame,” Schmidt said. “Imagine what Dick could’ve accomplished as a player in another era, on another team, left alone to hone his skills, to be confident, to come to the ballpark every day and just play baseball.”

Middleton choked up talking about Allen, recalling how he spent summers as a kid listening to Phillies games on a transistor radio at the Jersey shore. Allen was his favorite player.

“One of my strongest memories is a group of white suburban 8-, 9-, 10-year-old kids playing pickup ball and fantasizing we’re Dick Allen,” Middleton said. “For us, it had nothing to do with race. We just saw talent, extraordinary talent, more talent than we’ve ever seen in any baseball player in Philadelphia. We wanted to be just like Dick.”

Middleton made clear the Phillies retired Allen’s number solely on his production as a player. But he also called the abuse Allen received “horrific” and pointed out his accomplishments are even greater considering the racism he endured.

A (dirty) knee for Seaver

Far too young to remember Tom Seaver’s glory days, Pete Alonso and the New York Mets found a perfect way to pay tribute to the greatest player in franchise history.

Starting pitcher Robert Gsellman, his right knee already dirtied, led the Mets from the dugout onto the diamond at Citi Field on Thursday to face the Yankees. Every teammate who followed him had a smidge of dirt in the same spot along the right knee.

What better symbol to honor Seaver, the Mets icon and Hall of Famer whose classic, drop-and-drive power pitcher delivery was imitated by thousands of Little Leaguers in the 1960s and 1970s? Seaver, known for decades simply as “The Franchise,” died Monday at the age of 75 due to complications from Lewy body dementia and the coronavirus

Paternity power

First-time father Bryan Reynolds hit a three-run homer in his return from paternity leave to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Chicago Cubs, 6-2. Reynolds, who along with wife Blair welcomed son Reese on Monday, sent a drive off Alec Mills (3-3) into the seats in right field in the third inning to help Pittsburgh snap a four-game losing streak. Reynolds also doubled leading off the second and celebrated by pretending to rock a baby to sleep. Cole Tucker added two hits, including a flare to left field in the sixth off reliever Jason Adams to give Pittsburgh plenty of cushion and boost rookie JT Brubaker (1-0) to his first major league win . . . Aledmys Díaz hit a three-run homer and Michael Brantley added three RBIs, leading Zack Greinke and Houston over Texas, 8-4. The 36-year-old Greinke (3-0) struck out a season-high nine in six innings, allowing three runs and six hits.

Positive test for A’s

Athletics right-hander Daniel Mengden has tested positive for the coronavirus and is quarantined at home in Houston, where he received the result that forced Oakland and Major League Baseball to postpone four games this week. A’s general manager David Forst said that Mengden is asymptomatic and was placed on the 10-day injured list. The A’s added new left-hander Mike Minor to the 40-man roster after acquiring him Monday in a trade with the Rangers. “He continues to be asymptomatic and feels good,” Forst said while discussing Mengden on a conference call.