Game 38: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

After getting swept by the Atlanta Braves, the Red Sox will face the Toronto Blue Jays five times in the next four days. Martin Perez will get the start in the series opener tonight.

Pitching: RHP Taijuan Walker (3-2, 3.27 ERA)

RED SOX (12-25): TBA

Pitching: LHP Martín Pérez (2-4, 4.58 ERA)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Blue Jays vs. Pérez: Randal Grichuk 3-7, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 0-3, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0-1, Teoscar Hernández 3-6, Danny Jansen 1-3, Travis Shaw 1-6, Rowdy Tellez 1-3, Jonathan Villar 4-14

Red Sox vs. Walker: Xander Bogaerts 0-1, Jackie Bradley Jr. 1-2, J.D. Martinez 4-8, José Peraza 0-2, Kevin Plawecki 1-1, Christian Vázquez 0-2

Stat of the day: Perez is 2-2 with a 2.36 ERA in six starts against Toronto. He was 1-0 with a 0.69 ERA in two starts against the Blue Jays in 2019.

Notes: Perez was scheduled to start the final game of the series with Atlanta. He allowed six runs on eight hits in four innings against the Nationals in his last start. ... Since Aug. 17, Rafael Devers is batting .349 with 17 RBI and a 1.022 OPS in 15 games. ... Alex Verdugo is batting .337 with a 1.001 OPS in 27 games beginning Aug. 4. ... Bradley Jr. is 15-for-51 (.294) in his last 15 games. ... Martinez has 13 RBI in his last 19 games after totaling 3 RBI through his first 14. ... Walker is making his second start for the Blue Jays, having tossed six scoreless innings against Baltimore on Aug. 29.

