Handicapping and predicting Saturday’s Kentucky Derby

Tiz the Law legitimately deserves it after winning the Belmont Stakes and the Travers in impressive fashion this summer.

Now with the first Saturday in September the new coronavirus-induced date of the Derby, Tiz the Law will be one of the most heavily backed favorites in a long time — perhaps the first post-time odds-on favorite (less than even money) since the ill-fated Arazi (he finished eighth) in 1992.

If the Kentucky Derby had been contested as scheduled May 2, Tiz the Law would have been one of the top choices based on his performance in Florida over the winter, but it’s debatable whether he would have been favored.

In the meantime, two horses who would have vied with him for favoritism in May — Nadal and Charlatan — have been sidelined with injuries.

Art Collector, who would have been second choice in the betting, will miss the race because of a hoof injury suffered in training this week. He’s not seriously injured, but there’s not enough time to medicate the injury and have him race. He should contest the Preakness Oct. 3.

Honor A.P. will be the second choice, but he would have been more highly regarded if his reputation hadn’t been tarnished by a disappointing effort at Del Mar recently.

Horseplayers did have some doubts about Tiz the Law based on speed figures, the whole numbers used to measure how fast a race was actually run. But that changed when he won the Travers in fast time.

The Travers also is contested at a mile and a quarter, the same distance as the Derby. On the first Saturday in May, almost all the 3-year-olds have not raced that far, and until they’ve done it, there’s always some doubt. Tiz the Law has proven he can do it.

Making a case for any horse other than Tiz the Law involves a lot of speculation and hope. Often, a bulky field of 20 can cause traffic problems — as we saw last year with the disqualification of Maximum Security because of interference — but even that may not bother Tiz the Law, since only 18 horses are entered.

Some irony is involved since Churchill Downs invested in a new starting gate that will hold 20 horses instead of using two separate ones. Tiz the Law is in the 17th post, far outside, but there’s plenty of time for jockey Manny Franco to find a good spot before the clubhouse turn.

Speaking of Franco, there had been some doubts about him. He’s capable and approaching the top echelon, but there are better jockeys. He made no mistakes in the Belmont and Travers, however.

Here’s a look at the 2020 Kentucky Derby field (purse: $3 million, 1¼ miles, post time 7:01 p.m. on NBC), with jockey, trainer, odds, plus — in most cases — a desperate search to figure out how any of them can beat Tiz the Law.

1. Finnick the Fierce

Jockey: Martin Garcia

Trainer: Rey Hernandez

Odds: 50-1

Breakdown: He actually finished ahead of Tiz the Law in last year’s Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes, but has never won a stakes race.

2. Max Player

Jockey: Ricardo Santana

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Odds: 30-1

Breakdown: He was recently switched to Asmussen after third-place finishes in the Belmont and Travers. Not sure there’s enough time for Asmussen to make a difference. He’ll be passing other horses late.

3. Enforceable

Jockey: Adam Beschizza

Trainer: Mark Casse

Odds: 30-1

Breakdown: He hasn’t won since January, but has logged some respectable performances. He’ll need more than that to win the Derby.

4. Storm the Court

Jockey: Julien Leparoux

Trainer: Peter Eurton

Odds: 50-1

Breakdown: He was the 2-year-old champion after winning the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, but has not developed since and is on a five-race losing streak.

5. Major Fed

Jockey: James Graham

Trainer: Greg Foley

Odds: 50-1

Breakdown: Has won only once but had respectable second-place finishes in the Risen Star at Fair Grounds and the Indiana Derby.

6. King Guillermo

Jockey: Samy Camacho

Trainer: Juan Carlos Avila

Odds: 20-1

Breakdown: Owned by former Red Sox player Victor Martinez and named after his father, he has not raced since finishing second to Nadal in the Arkansas Derby May 2. It’s an extraordinary gap in racing for a 3-year-old looking to compete at this level. Both trainer and jockey are new to this type of competition.

7. Money Moves

Jockey: Javier Castellano

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Odds: 30-1

Breakdown: There was a time when Pletcher would have multiple Derby entries; now, he sends a horse that’s never run in a stakes race. There is talent and potential, however.

8. South Bend

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Trainer: Bill Mott

Odds: 50-1

Breakdown: After winning his first three starts as a 2-year-old, he’s gone nine races without a win, including eight this year. Mott has to be respected, however.

9. Mr. Big News

Jockey: Gabriel Saez

Trainer: Bret Calhoun

Odds: 50-1

Breakdown: This entry has the hint of an ownership decree, but he did have a nice win in the Oaklawn Stakes before finishing sixth in the Blue Grass Stakes.

10. Thousand Words

Jockey: Florent Geroux

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Odds: 15-1

Breakdown: He’s been inconsistent, but he looked decent in a front-running victory in the Shared Belief at Del Mar in his last race. He might be Baffert’s best chance.

11. Necker Island

Jockey: Miguel Mena

Trainer: Chris Hartman

Odds: 50-1

Breakdown: Necker Island is part of the British Virgin Islands; he might have a better chance in a race down there. He’s not devoid of talent, but would need to benefit from a torrid pace so he could rally.

12. Sole Volante

Jockey: Luca Panici

Trainer: Patrick Biancone

Odds: 30-1

Breakdown: Biancone is a cancer survivor with great skills, but he also has been suspended for medication violations (cobra venom). His late-running, talented colt could give him redemption.

13. Attachment Rate

Jockey: Joe Talamo

Trainer: Dale Romans

Odds: 50-1

Breakdown: Romans, who grew up in Louisville and has never won the Derby, had to talk the owners into entering. The horse did finish second to Art Collector in the Ellis Park Derby and seems to be improving.

14. Winning Impression

Jockey: Joe Rocco

Trainer: Dallas Stewart

Odds: 50-1

Breakdown: Stewart has shown a knack for cajoling long shots into the Derby trifecta and superfecta, so remember that if you’re betting that way.

15. Ny Traffic

Jockey: Paco Lopez

Trainer: Saffie Joseph

Odds: 20-1

Breakdown: Despite the weird lower-case y, it’s pronounced in full: New York Traffic. He’s never won a stakes race; his best results have been late-rallying seconds and thirds.

16. Honor A.P.

Jockey: Mike Smith

Trainer: John Shirreffs

Odds: 5-1

Breakdown: There was a story that the conservative, patient Shirreffs was slowly developing this one to peak in Kentucky, but after winning the Santa Anita Derby, he cut the horse back in distance at Del Mar and he ran horribly, looking exhausted as he failed to rally.

17. Tiz the Law

Jockey: Manny Franco

Trainer: Barclay Tagg

Odds: 3-5

Breakdown: He’s owned by Sackatoga Stable, which owned 2007 Kentucky Derby winner Funny Cide. His competition can’t match his recent performances, and he had an outstanding workout recently. He’s won six of seven career starts, but his only loss came at Churchill Downs last fall.

18. Authentic

Jockey: John Velazquez

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Odds: 8-1

Breakdown: He has won four of five lifetime and could be dangerous as a front-runner, except that in winning the mile-and-an-eighth Haskell in July, he was gasping as he neared the finish line. So he may not be suited to the Derby distance.

Prediction

1. Tiz the Law; 2. Sole Volante; 3. Attachment Rate.

The only way to make money is to play against Honor A.P. and Authentic. Put Tiz the Law on top in exactas, trifectas etc. and look to get long shots underneath him.

