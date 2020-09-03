Middlesex League pushes ahead with 10-game schedule for soccer and field hockey

In response, leagues and conferences are charting their own course. A few, such as the Northeastern Conference, the Mayflower League, as well as the South Coast Conference, have moved all of their fall programs to the MIAA’s ’floating’ Fall II season (roughly from Feb. 22 to April 25). Football and competitive cheer, statewide, have been mandated to make the shift. A high percentage of girls’ volleyball programs are making the move too. Cross-country, field hockey, golf, bnvand soccer will proceed ahead, but with significant modifications.

The 2020-21 school year opens with tremendous uncertainty due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in and out of the classroom — whether it is a remote, hybrid, or in-person model — as well for every athletic program in the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the 12 athletic directors in the Middlesex League, in coordination with their respective superintendents, finalized a plan to run a 10-game varsity schedule for boys’ and girls’ soccer and field hockey each Saturday from Oct. 3 to Nov. 21. The league will run an 8-game schedule for those sports on the sub-varsity level. Cross-country and boys’ golf will play an adjusted scheduled in the ML with girls’ volleyball postponed to the Fall II season.

In an effort to minimize risk and improve contact tracing efforts, the league will separate its Freedom and Liberty divisions, and each school will face the same opponent in consecutive weeks. For example, Lexington would face Woburn in each sport on both Oct. 3 and 10.

Schools will not provide buses or other transportation and only one spectator will be allowed per student-athlete. The league is also restricting varsity programs to three practices per week and sub-varsity programs to two practices per week.

“This is a shift in mentality,” said Lexington athletic director Naomi Martin. “All of us as ADs, we love to win and want to be successful, but this isn’t about winning and championships, it was about getting on the same page with 12 schools, and if we were coming back [to school] and participating in sports, we wanted to offer something we knew we could do well.”

Advertisement

While there will be no postseason or crossover between divisions, the league will crown champions based on regular season records and name league all-stars.

“Everyone is so excited to get kids back on the field that quantity mattered so much less than it did pre-COVID,” said Martin.

“Athletics has become a way for us to work collaboratively together and give us a plan that has been a source of strength for each community.”

Northeastern: With five of the conference’s 12 schools in districts designated as “red” by the Department of Health’s metrics for COVID-19, the NEC voted 9-0-3 to postpone all fall sports on Aug. 25, well ahead of the Sept. 1 deadline set by the MIAA for opting into fall sports with modifications.

On Wednesday, however, Masconomet Regional that it would play this fall. In its first year as a member of the NEC after its move from the Cape Ann, Masco serves the towns of Boxford, Middleton, and Topsfield, all of which have low infection rates. Stay tuned.

Patriot: Soon after the NEC voted to postpone, the Patriot formalized an 11-game regular season for girls’ and boys’ soccer, girls’ volleyball, and field hockey, in addition to adjusted schedules for golf and cross-country. The schedule will pit teams from the league’s Fisher and Keenan division in home and away sets, with nonleague games for girls’ soccer, girls’ volleyball, and field hockey filling out the schedule against Notre Dame Academy (Hingham),a nonleague member.

Advertisement

The Patriot League plans to run a postseason tournament for volleyball, soccer, and field hockey from Nov. 9-21. Teams would enter a double elimination bracket to compete for the Patriot Cup, with the possibility of advancing to a crossover final against nearby leagues if possible.

Bay State: BSC athletic directors met virtually on Wednesday and formally decided to postpone girls’ volleyball and dance to the Fall II season. The ADs also declined to allow the change to Rule 40.1, which would allow coaches to contact and work with student-athletes out of season.

“With the pandemic, it didn’t make a lot of sense to allow coaching out of season,” said Wellesley AD John Brown. “It would bring a lot of things to the table that we weren’t ready to deal with, so we held off and will revisit that after the fall.”

Brown and his colleagues have a plan in place to begin practices and tryouts for the remaining fall sports on Sept. 21, but are awaiting approval from individual school committees and superintendents.

Others: In the Hockomock, five weeks of Davenport and Kelley-Rex divisional pod play starts Monday, Oct. 5, with boys’ and girls’ soccer Monday and Wednesday, field hockey Tuesday and Thursday, and cross-country Tuesday (opposite field hockey site). There will be mini-postseason tourney with Davenport vs. Kelley-Rex matchups. The Tri-Valley League will run Saturday/Sunday, six home-and-away pods (3 Large/3 Small based on geograph) for boys’ and girls’ soccer, and field hockey, starting Oct. 10., resulting in 10 regular-season games. Each school will run five cross-country meets, and have 10 golf matches through Nov. 14.

Advertisement

A handful of school committees in the Cape Ann League have approved fall sports pending any changing health metrics, but the league will not move forward until every district finalizes its plan. The South Shore League will move girls’ volleyball to the Fall II season, but play field hockey, boys’ and girls’ soccer, cross-country, and golf under the required modifications. Practices would begin on Sept. 25 and league games would begin on Oct. 7. The Catholic Central will play all the approved varsity sports this fall with modifications. Cristo Rey is the lone exception, as the Boston school postpones all sports to Fall II, which includes a boys’ and girls’ soccer co-op with Cathedral. Bishop Feehan and Bishop Stang are joining the 12-school league for the first time this season and will be able to play a conference schedule for all fall sports on the athletic calendar. The Catholic Conference is working on schedules for approved fall sports.







