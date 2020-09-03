NFL, players’ union to close facilities on Election Day as part of social justice initiatives

NEW YORK — All NFL and NFL Players Association facilities will close on Election Day, and the league and union will televise a one-hour program next week for players to highlight work being done to advance social justice.

The league and the players' union said Thursday they want to “ensure that every member of the NFL family has an opportunity to exercise the precious right to vote" on Nov. 3. Both the league and union have launched get-out-the-vote initiatives as well.

Next Wednesday at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC, the NFL and NFLPA said their “players and allies” will discuss their work in a variety of social justice programs.