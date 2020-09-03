Pac-12 to get rapid COVID-19 tests

Brown University rebutted what the school called “spurious conspiracy claims’' as it responded to a June motion in federal court claiming that the school is failing to comply with a 1998 agreement ensuring gender equity in sports. Brown this year announced it was cutting several varsity women’s and men’s sports, and reducing them to club status. Several men’s teams were later restored. Brown responded Wednesday, calling the accusations baseless, and said the plaintiffs did not have access, when they filed the motion, to the most recent documents that show Brown remains in compliance.

The Pac-12 could be playing football and basketball sooner than expected after the conference announced that each of the 12 schools will soon have the capacity to perform daily, rapid COVID-19 tests on athletes. Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott called the deal with Quidel Corporation a “game-changer.” He said the ability to test athletes every day and receive results in 15 minutes could lead to the Pac-12 getting back in the game before the Jan. 1 date set by the conference’s university presidents when they postponed the fall sports season on Aug. 11 … William and Mary will cut seven of its 23 intercollegiate sports at the end of the 2021 academic year because of budget constraints related to the coronavirus pandemic. The cuts will impact 118 student-athletes and 13 coaches, and that all athletes who choose to do so will remain on scholarship and graduate as scheduled … Maryland football paused practices after a spike in coronavirus cases in the athletic department, multiple people with knowledge of the situation said. Multiple people attributed the spike in cases to sports outside football … North Carolina athletics director Bubba Cunningham said the school is imposing salary reductions and furloughs for coaches and full-time athletics staffers due to financial losses amid the coronavirus pandemic. In an open letter he posted, Cunningham said the athletics department expects to lose between $30 million and $52 million in projected revenue. That will lead to salary reductions and furloughs running from Oct. 1 through the end of the fiscal year in June. Coaches and staff members making at least $200,000 will have a 20 percent reduction, while those making $100,000 to $200,000 will face a 10 percent cut. Those making less than $100,000 will have 15 days of furlough … Florida will allow about 20 percent of its capacity at home football games this season, meaning 17,000 fans will be in attendance in the Swamp. Face coverings will be mandated while entering, exiting and inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium unless eating or drinking. Tailgating will not be allowed, and the university will not allow several game-day traditions.

NFL

Colts sign center Kelly to extension

The Indianapolis Colts signed starting center Ryan Kelly to a four-year contract extension. Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available but ESPN reported the deal was for $50 million and included $34 million in guaranteed money, making Kelly the highest-paid center in the league …The Cleveland Browns acquired safety Ronnie Harrison in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who will receive a fifth-round pick in 2021 from Cleveland. The loss of rookie safety Grant Delpit for the season with a torn Achilles tendon sent the Browns shopping for a safety …The Dallas Cowboys released safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, cutting ties before the first game with the free agent they hoped could help fill the void of several losses in the secondary … Panthers first-year head coach Matt Rhule revealed that he’s been dealing with a painful cornea issue for weeks, which has left his eye sensitive to light. That has prompted him to wear a black bucket hat and dark sunglasses to go along with his black mask due to the coronavirus pandemic … The San Francisco 49ers will stay at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., the week of Sept. 21 rather than return to California between back-to-back games on the East Coast. The 49ers are scheduled to play road games Sept. 20 against the New York Jets and Sept. 27 against the New York Giants at the New Jersey Meadowlands.

Soccer

UEFA Nations League starts

Spain defender Gaya scored deep into stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw against Germany in Stuttgart as the UEFA Nations League started without fans, ending a 10-month international break. Also in the same League A group, Ukraine defeated Switzerland, 2-1. Ireland captain Shane Duffy scored in injury time for a 1-1 draw at Bulgaria, while Wales beat Finland, 1-0, in League B’s Group 4. Russia defeated Serbia, 3-1, and Hungary beat Turkey, 1-0, away in their group. In League C, Moldova drew with Kosovo, 1-1, and Slovenia and Greece played out a 0-0 draw. The Faeroe Islands earned a 3-2 win over fellow minnow Malta in League D, where Latvia drew 0-0 against Andorra.

No fans for Turkish soccer

The Turkish soccer federation reversed an earlier decision and now says league games will be played without spectators in the first half of the new season. The federation had planned to allow stadiums around the country to operate at a maximum of 30 percent capacity from October. The federation says it is heeding the advice of Turkey’s scientific council to keep fans out of stadiums …Atlético Madrid striker Diego Costa and defender Santiago Arias tested positive for the coronavirus, the Spanish club said. The players are in quarantine and will not report for the team’s first day of training on Friday …The German league will allow teams to use five substitutions again this season because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 36 clubs in the top two German soccer leagues voted Thursday to continue the rule for next season. The decision comes after the Premier League moved back to three substitutions after using five to finish the 2019-20 campaign amid the pandemic.

Messi could stay with Barcelona

Staying with Barcelona may be an option for Lionel Messi after all. A day after the Spanish club reaffirmed its position not to facilitate a transfer, Messi’s father-agent, Jorge Messi, told Spanish media that he did not dismiss the possibility of his son reconsidering his decision to leave. The affirmation came a day after there was no agreement in the first meeting between Jorge Messi and Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu. Lionel Messi last week told Barcelona he was invoking a contract clause that allowed him to leave for free at the end of the season, but the club claimed that the clause had expired in June. Barcelona said it wanted Messi to stay until the end of his contract in June 2021. The contract has a buyout clause of 700 million euros ($837 million).

Golf

Four-way tie at Andalucia Masters

Connor Syme birdied his last three holes to shoot a 2-under-par 69 and join a four-way tie for the lead after the first round of the Andalucia Masters in Cadiz, Spain. Syme was tied with two-time European Tour winner Jorge Campillo of Spain, Guido Migliozzi of Italy and John Catlin of the United States … Players can ride in carts during practice rounds and caddies can use them during the tournament to cope with the extreme heat expected for the ANA Inspiration next week in the California desert in Rancho Mirage. Traditionally the first major of the season, the ANA Inspiration was moved from the first weekend in April to Sept. 10-13 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the tour to shut down for five months.

Miscellany

No virus relief from NASCAR

NASCAR decided it will not grant COVID-19 relief during the playoffs, meaning a positive coronavirus test will end a driver’s championship bid. The playoffs begin Sunday at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina without a safety net for the 16 participants during the pandemic. It’s up to each driver to protect themselves from COVID-19, understanding there is no cushion for missing a race … After more than 40 years running one of Formula One’s most storied teams, the Williams family is stepping aside so that its new owners have a clear shot at reviving the team’s fortunes. Claire Williams, whose father co-founded the Williams F1 team, is stepping down as deputy team principal after this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix. The move follows the recent change in ownership to American-based investment firm Dorilton Capital, and means that the famed F1 family will cut its ties after 43 years and nearly 750 races … Kazakh cyclist Alexey Lutsenko earned his first stage victory in his fifth Tour de France with a solo effort up Mont Aigoual, and Adam Yates of Britain kept the overall race lead … Olympic badminton official and 1996 gold medalist Poul-Erik Høyer has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Høyer, the Badminton World Federation president, said in a statement he was diagnosed years ago but “I feel now is an appropriate time to make this news public.” … In the WNBA, Courtney Williams had 15 points and 13 rebounds and the Atlanta Dream beat the New York Liberty, 62-56, to sweep the season series.



































