Patriots name Cam Newton starting quarterback

The former NFL MVP signed a one-year contract with the team June 28 after he was released by the Carolina Panthers March 24.

Bill Belichick told his players during a team meeting Thursday morning that Newton won the three-way battle with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer, according to a league source.

While maintaining throughout camp that no decision had been made as to who the starting quarterback would be for the Sept. 13 opener against Miami, Belichick was effusive in his praise for Newton earlier this week.

“Nobody works harder than Cam does,” Belichick said Monday on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Cam’s the type of player that works on things that he’s not as good at, and really tries to improve on a daily basis. And that’s something I really respect about him. That’s not easy for players — really, any of us to do.”

Newton was also named as one of the captains by the team, along with Matthew Slater, David Andrews, James White, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Lawrence Guy, Devin McCourty, and Jason McCourty.

Newton, 31, was the MVP of the league for the 2015 season, throwing for 3,837 yards and 35 touchdowns to lead the Panthers to an appearance in Super Bowl 50, where they lost to the Denver Broncos.

