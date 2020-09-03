Patriots RB Damien Harris misses third straight practice because of hand injury

Harris went to the sideline during individual drills to have his hand looked at by the training and medical staff during Sunday’s workout, which was a noncontact practice. It’s possible he was dinged taking a handoff or catching a pass.

The injury could prevent Harris from being ready for the opener Sept. 13 against the Dolphins, according to ESPN.

FOXBOROUGH — Damien Harris , one of the top performers of Patriots training camp, missed his third straight practice Thursday as the second-year running back recuperates from a hand injury suffered Sunday.

After being attended to and then taking a knee to watch some drills, Harris returned to action and took a few handoffs during full-team drills.

Harris is part of a deep backfield that includes Sony Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead, Lamar Miller, and rookie J.J. Taylor.

The former Alabama tailback appears poised to be a bigger contributor this season after a stellar summer.

“Damien has had a really good camp,’' coach Bill Belichick said during an appearance on Sirius XM this week. “He came to camp in very good condition. He’s taken a lot of reps, has handled everything in the running game and passing game, which he did last year.

“I think everybody had a lot of confidence in him, but they’ve all gained a lot more in him just because of his consistency and dependability.”

After rushing for more than 3,000 yards in his career for the Crimson Tide, Harris was limited to just four carries for 12 yards in his rookie season with the Patriots, a casualty of solid depth ahead of him.

“All these guys are talented,” running backs coach Ivan Fears said Wednesday. “Damien is the only one who really hasn’t had the chance to prove what he is on the football field as far as game play goes.

“But from what we’ve seen, and the training camp he’s had, I’ll tell you what, he’s pretty exciting. Yeah, I have a hell of a room, no doubt about it.”

Newton among captains

Cam Newton was elected one of three offensive captains by his teammates. The 10-year veteran and first-year Patriot has quickly made an impact with his energy and enthusiasm, on and off the field.

Center David Andrews, who is coming off a season lost to illness, was elected a captain for the fourth straight year, while White earned the honor for the third consecutive season.

The Globe previously reported the defensive captains (Devin and Jason McCourty, Lawrence Guy, and Ja’Whaun Bentley) and the special teams captain (Matthew Slater).

Don’t forget to vote

The NFL and the NFL Players Association announced that all facilities will be closed on Election Day to give everyone involved with the league the opportunity to vote. The organizations also will continue to collaborate with local officials to establish NFL stadiums as polling places.

In a joint statement, the league and players union reiterated “their commitment to continue working tirelessly to affect positive change as we also prepare to play a full season.”

Among the initiatives, they will sponsor programs to ensure players, staff, and family know how to register to vote; clubs and ownership will help facilitate meetings with elected officials and law enforcement to discuss ways to reduce conflict and improve relations between police and citizens; and they will support college education for the children of victims, who will be recognized by the players.

Gostkowski a Titan

From the ex-Patriots files: Kicker Stephen Gostkowski, New England’s all-time leading scorer, signed with the Titans. And receiver Josh Gordon, who spent parts of the last two seasons with the Patriots, re-signed with the Seahawks. Seattle signed Gordon after the Patriots released him last year and he was subsequently suspended … Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, defensive lineman Michael Barnett, and cornerback Michael Jackson were released … In addition to Harris, receiver Gunner Olszewski, defensive linemen Beau Allen, Nick Thurman, and Tashawn Bower, and linebacker Scoota Harris were absent from the rainy, full-pads practice.









Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.