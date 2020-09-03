Struggling, J.D. Martinez focuses on the present, but what is the future of his swing?

But while Martinez sought a clean slate, only a drastic reversal of his performance can erase his startling lack of production to this point in 2020 — and the questions that it has created over both his and his team’s future.

“I want to talk about the present and moving forward,” Martinez informed reporters at the start of a Zoom session prior to Thursday’s game. “‘J.D., you’ve been terrible?’ We’re not going that route. Today is a new day. Starting today, I’m 0-for-0, and the season starts tonight.”

J.D. Martinez did not want to discuss his struggles this year, the fact that he is amidst — by far — his worst season since reinventing himself as a hitter after the 2013 campaign.

Martinez entered Thursday hitting .218 with a .305 OBP and .387 slugging mark. There has been an element of bad luck in play — a few long flyballs that were tracked down by center fielders – but mostly, there has been a singular lack of offensive impact by a player who had been slump-proof for most of the past six seasons.

Is J.D. Martinez slowing down vs. fastballs? His exit velocity has declined the past three seasons. Year Average Slugging Exit Velocity (mph) Whiffs/swing (%) 2017 0.366 0.838 92.5 24.1 2018 0.381 0.687 94.1 19.4 2019 0.318 0.574 93.1 19 2020 0.177 0.306 90.8 23 SOURCE : MLB.com/Baseball Savant

For the first time since his offensive makeover, Martinez is getting beaten by fastballs — a jarring development. From 2017-19, according to BaseballSavant.com, Martinez led all big leaguers with a .347 average and .686 slugging mark against fastballs. This year, he’s hitting .177 (175th of 185 batters who have seen at least 400 pitches) and slugging .306 (177th).

Martinez turned 33 last month. His diminished productivity against fastballs thus represents something of a yellow if not red flag, raising concerns among evaluators about whether his bat speed has started to decline in a way that might suggest his best days are behind him.

For now, Martinez and the Red Sox aren’t jumping to such a conclusion — particularly given that even though the season is nearly two-thirds done, it’s still just 37 games old. For most of the year, he’s been fighting some mechanical bad habits in his lower half.

Typically a hitter who maintains a remarkably clean line towards the pitcher in both his stride and bat path, this year, Martinez has been closing off his front hip while striding. He has become, in the eyes of hitting coach Tim Hyers, “twisty.”

His additional motion requires extra movement in his swing to get to the ball. A player who typically catches fastballs deep and drives them to the opposite field and who pulls breaking balls simply has been out of sync, caught somewhere in the middle, resulting in a wealth of empty flyballs to center.

Fixing the rotational nature of his swing is part of the solution. But in order to regain his status as an elite hitter, Martinez may need to make slight but fundamental changes to his swing.

“He is getting up there in age, an older player. I haven’t seen [decline in bat speed] yet where that’s a major concern, but I do feel like he’s going to have to make some concessions with his swing, to make it compact and adjust to the game,” said Hyers. “The way the league is going with fastballs up and breaking balls down out of the zone, he has to be really compact and has to be mechanically sound.”

Perhaps a fix is within reach. Even so, Martinez has endured the most prolonged slump of his post-2013 career this year. A swing scientist for whom answers are typically within reach has found them to be anything but this year.

“Power hitters that don’t hit for average but they’re always driving the ball, those guys are usually a little streakier. J.D. is not that hitter,” said Sox manager Ron Roenicke. “To go on this long is surprising.”

The sustained struggle has implications for the slugger’s future, particularly given that he has little remaining time to reset. Martinez was asked how the compressed 60-game season might influence the free-agent possibilities for someone like Astros star George Springer, who has struggled to a .194/.331/.388 line in his final year before reaching the open market.

“Honestly that’s above my pay grade. I don’t know how that’s going to happen,” said Martinez. “I would not want to be a free agent during this time for that reason. You just don’t know . . . Everything is up in the air for guys like that. It’s just weird.”

In theory, Martinez could be one of the “guys like that.” While he is in the third year of the five-year, $110 million deal, he has the right to opt out after either the 2020 and 2021 seasons. (He also had the right to opt out of the deal after 2019, but declined to do so.)

The designated hitter is owed $38.7 million over the next two years. So, should the combination of his current struggles and what he said about not wanting to be a free agent under such circumstances be seen as a commentary on his own future in Boston?

“Negative,” he said flatly.

Nonetheless, barring an insane run to finish the year, Martinez’s struggles make it a virtual certainty that he would find the open market inhospitable this winter — suggesting a near certainty that he remains in Boston for at least the 2021 season. He’s at peace with the possibility.

“I love Boston. I love playing here. I’ve always said it from the beginning that this fanbase suits my passion for the game,” said Martinez. “I just love the passion that’s here and obviously I’d love to stay here. I always feel that Boston is always going to be good. They always have a chance to win every year. Right now we’re going through that period, that transition of 2018 to now, with everybody leaving and stuff like that. That’s not saying in a year or two or three years they’re [not] going to be back on top again.”

But in all likelihood, for the Sox to achieve such a reversal, they’ll need Martinez to do the same — to reclaim his spot as the middle-of-the-order sledgehammer. They will need him to gain distance from all that has transpired to this point in 2020 and achieve a fresh start — a return to his excellence of the prior six years.

“I’m up for the challenge,” said Martinez. “I’m excited for it.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.