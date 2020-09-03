fb-pixel
BLUE JAYS 6, RED SOX 2 (10 INN.)

Teoscar Hernandez, Blue Jays blast Sox in 10th

By Alex Speier Globe Staff,Updated September 3, 2020, 37 minutes ago
Sox reliever pitcher Ryan Brasier wipes his face in the 8th inning after throwing a wild pitch to let in the tying run for the Blue Jays Thursday night at Fenway Park.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

There is no refuge from the struggles of the Red Sox pitching staff.

On a night when the team enjoyed its best performance of the season, with starter Martín Pérez carrying a no-hitter and 2-0 lead into the seventh inning, the Red Sox nonetheless managed to suffer a 6-2 loss in 10 innings to the Blue Jays.

Even so, as they prepare for an offseason in which they must reinforce their pitching staff, Pérez continued to offer his team a glimmer of hope. At the start of the offseason, as they searched for a fifth starter, the Red Sox signed Pérez to a one-year, $6 million deal with a team option for the 2021 season.

While his track record was largely undistinguished — a career 53-56 record and 4.72 ERA, along with a 10-7 mark and 5.12 ERA last year with the Twins — the Sox believed Pérez possessed underlying traits that suggested a better pitcher than those surface statistics. For the most part, Pérez has borne out that view in his first year with the Red Sox — doing so in particularly impressive fashion on Thursday night.

The 29-year-old dominated with a mix of cutters and changeups, the latter pitch proving particularly devastating in eliciting nine swings-and-misses. But his bid for a no-hitter ended in the seventh when scorching Blue Jays slugger Teoscar Hernández rocketed a curveball off the Wall for a single.

Two more singles and a run later, Pérez departed after 6 ⅔ innings with the Red Sox leading, 2-1. The outing — in which the lefty walked three and struck out five — lowered his ERA to 4.07.

The Sox bullpen blew the lead one inning later when Ryan Brasier inherited runners on first and second with no outs. Brasier immediately gifted Toronto a run with a balk and a wild pitch that tied the score, 2-2.

That deadlock remained in place until the 10th inning. With a runner placed on second to start the frame, Sox reliever Phillips Valdez issued a walk before Hernández blasted an opposite-field, three-run homer to right — tying him for the MLB lead with 13 homers. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. followed with a solo blast to left.

Both Red Sox runs were driven in by Jackie Bradley Jr., the first with a solo homer — his fourth of the year, all in his last 11 games — and the second with a bases-loaded walk in the sixth that ended Toronto starter Taijuan Walker’s night.

The loss was the fourth in a row for the Sox, who dropped to 12-26.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.