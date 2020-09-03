Teoscar Hernandez, Blue Jays blast Sox in 10th

Even so, as they prepare for an offseason in which they must reinforce their pitching staff, Pérez continued to offer his team a glimmer of hope. At the start of the offseason, as they searched for a fifth starter, the Red Sox signed Pérez to a one-year, $6 million deal with a team option for the 2021 season.

On a night when the team enjoyed its best performance of the season, with starter Martín Pérez carrying a no-hitter and 2-0 lead into the seventh inning, the Red Sox nonetheless managed to suffer a 6-2 loss in 10 innings to the Blue Jays.

There is no refuge from the struggles of the Red Sox pitching staff.

Advertisement

While his track record was largely undistinguished — a career 53-56 record and 4.72 ERA, along with a 10-7 mark and 5.12 ERA last year with the Twins — the Sox believed Pérez possessed underlying traits that suggested a better pitcher than those surface statistics. For the most part, Pérez has borne out that view in his first year with the Red Sox — doing so in particularly impressive fashion on Thursday night.

The 29-year-old dominated with a mix of cutters and changeups, the latter pitch proving particularly devastating in eliciting nine swings-and-misses. But his bid for a no-hitter ended in the seventh when scorching Blue Jays slugger Teoscar Hernández rocketed a curveball off the Wall for a single.

Two more singles and a run later, Pérez departed after 6 ⅔ innings with the Red Sox leading, 2-1. The outing — in which the lefty walked three and struck out five — lowered his ERA to 4.07.

The Sox bullpen blew the lead one inning later when Ryan Brasier inherited runners on first and second with no outs. Brasier immediately gifted Toronto a run with a balk and a wild pitch that tied the score, 2-2.

Advertisement

That deadlock remained in place until the 10th inning. With a runner placed on second to start the frame, Sox reliever Phillips Valdez issued a walk before Hernández blasted an opposite-field, three-run homer to right — tying him for the MLB lead with 13 homers. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. followed with a solo blast to left.

Both Red Sox runs were driven in by Jackie Bradley Jr., the first with a solo homer — his fourth of the year, all in his last 11 games — and the second with a bases-loaded walk in the sixth that ended Toronto starter Taijuan Walker’s night.

The loss was the fourth in a row for the Sox, who dropped to 12-26.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.