Titans sign ex-Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski

Stephen Gostkowski, whom the Patriots released in March after he struggled through a hip injury that forced him out of all but four games in 2019, has found a new team: The Tennessee Titans.

At the helm of the Titans is an old colleague of Gostkowski’s, ex-Patriot Mike Vrabel. Vrabel was on the tail end of his career with New England when Gostkowski was drafted by the Patriots in 2006.

Gostkowski ended his Patriots career as the team’s all-time leading scorer. He took over for Adam Vinatieri and rarely missed a kick: He connected on 374 of 428 field goal attempts and 653 of 664 PATs for 1,775 points in 204 regular-season games.