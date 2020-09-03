Tsvetana Pironkova savors US Open upset over No. 10 Garbiñe Muguruza

“If you make a good schedule and have the right motivation, you can combine the two things, motherhood and being a professional tennis player,” Pironkova said. “It takes a lot of work but, you know, everything takes work.”

The shot punctuated a 7-5, 6-3 upset win over No. 10-seeded Garbiñe Muguruza in the second round of the US Open, Pironkova’s first tournament after a three-year break to give birth to her son, Alexander.

NEW YORK — Tsvetana Pironkova smacked an ace on match point, part of the balancing act she made look easy from start to finish Thursday.

A 32-year-old Bulgarian, Pironkova gave birth to Alexander in April 2018. She is playing in her 12th Open, but her first since 2016, and it’s her first tournament since Wimbledon in 2017.

“It’s just great to be playing without that extra pressure I had on myself before,” Pironkova said. “Before it was almost like a life and death situation for me to win a match. Right now, it’s not really like that. It’s enjoyment to be on the court.”

Pironkova has no ranking because of her layoff, but she was a 2010 Wimbledon semifinalist, and is playing in the US Open for the 12th time.

The win over Muguruza was Pironkova’s 22nd against a top-20 player.

“It’s not something super new,” Pironkova said. “I was moving well and hitting the ball well. Why not win?”

Reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin advanced to the third round by beating unseeded Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3. Amanda Anisimova won a matchup of American teenagers, rallying past wild card Katrina Scott 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, and ninth-seeded Johanna Konta had an early exit at Flushing Meadows after getting knocked off by Romania’s Sorana Cîrstea 2-6, 7-6, 6-4.

No. 7 seed Madison Keys, a finalist at the 2017 US Open, defeated Spain’s Aliona Bolsova 6-2, 6-1 while No. 26 seed Sloane Stephens defeated Olga Govortsova in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.

On the men’s side of the draw, Matteo Berrettini produced a memorable shot at the US Open — and a reminder that the rules of tennis don’t say the ball must go over the net. Around the net is just fine, too.

At 5-all in the third set of his third-round victory, the 2019 semifinalist sprinted to his right, far wide of the doubles alley, to get to a ball that seemed completely out of reach and somehow laced a forehand that went between the net post and the chair umpire, curling in for a winner.

In a wonderful display of “act like you’ve been there” vibes, Berrettini simply turned around and strutted away. No wild celebration.

There was still a match to win, and soon enough it was over, with the sixth-seeded Italian beating Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (6)

Vasek Pospisil beat fellow Canadian Milos Raonic 6-7, 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 to advance to the third round.

Pospisil has been strong since returning from surgery last year on a herniated disk and helped Canada reach the 2019 Davis Cup final. He was strong over the last three sets to hold off the 25th-seeded Raonic.

It’s been a strong start at Flushing Meadows for the Canadians. Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Toronto also won their men’s opening matches to send four men into the second round for the first time since 1959.

Pospisil is into the third round for the first time in his career where he will face No. 8 Roberto Bautista Agut. Raonic has never advanced past the third round of this tournament. He seemed poised for better things after reaching the final of the Western & Southern Open.

Second-seeded Dominic Thiem earned a spot in the third round with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 win over over Sumit Nagal. Thiem, who turned 27 on Thursday, faces 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic in the next round.



