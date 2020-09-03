Zdeno Chara says he wants to return: ‘I want to be a Boston Bruin’

Zdeno Chara made it clear he wants to return and play next season with the Bruins.

“I feel strong physically, and I’m positive, and I believe that I can still play this game and contribute to the team,” said the Bruins captain. “I want to stay in Boston. I want to be a Boston Bruin, and I want to continue to lead by example and share my experiences and my games skills with the younger players and my teammates.”

In each of the previous two seasons, the Bruins and Chara agreed to a one-year extension in the waning days of the regular season. No such deal was made this year for the 43-year-old defenseman. After the Bruins were eliminated from the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Lightning Monday night, NBC’s Doc Emrick suggested that it was the last time Chara would be in a Bruins uniform.