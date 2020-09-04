‘Mom’ to forge ahead without Anna Faris

The CBS sitcom “Mom” from Chuck Lorre is slated to go back into production on Sept. 14. But it will be missing its titular character — or, rather, one of its titular characters. Anna Faris is leaving the series she has starred in with Allison Janney for seven years, reportedly to pursue other opportunities. Fortunately, the show is not planning to recast the role of Christy.

It’s unusual for a star to leave a successful series when there are no serious on-set or money issues, which appears to be the case here. But it makes sense, sometimes, when an actor is feeling creatively restrained from playing the same character for years and years. Not too long ago, Emmy Rossum left “Shameless” for the same reason. Also, shows like “Mom” and “Shameless” have ensemble casts, so the loss of a lead doesn’t have to cause irreparable harm.